Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points as Los Blancos eke out a win | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-1 at the Estadio de Balaídos to maintain a healthy gap between them and Sevilla, who are second placed with 57 points with a game in hand.

Celta Vigo started the game on a better note with their fans ramping up the pressure on Real Madrid. But it was Los Blancos who drew the first sweat as Karim Benzema tucked one away from the penalty spot which was won by Eder Militao.

Celta Vigo equalized following the restart. Nolito found himself alone in front of goal as Javi Galan's low-lying cross pierced past Real Madrid's back-line. The Spaniard made no mistake as he put one past Thibaut Courtois.

With the score level, the game was anyone's for the taking. Real Madrid found themselves in a favorable position yet again as substitute Rodrygo made an instant impact. The Brazilian won a penalty for his side but Benzema's attempt from the spot was defied by Matias Dituro.

Los Blancos won another penalty minutes later, this time through Ferland Mendy, who went down after being caught by Kevin Vazquez. This time, Benzema made no mistake as he converted from the spot and delivered all three points for his side.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 VAR controversies

VAR was a big talking point.

Celta Vigo had their equalizer disallowed close to the 40th minute mark. Thiago Galhardo rose highest to meet a cross from Nolito which beat Thibaut Courtois and ended up in the back of the net with some help from the woodwork. But the goal stood disallowed as the referee following a VAR review deemed that Iago Aspas was obstructing play. They ruled that Aspas' presence obstructed David Alaba from clearing the ball.

Another incident that caused anguish was Real Madrid's third penalty of the game. Kevin Vazquez tripped Ferland Mendy in the box which eventually led to Real Madrid's winner of the game. The decision to award the penalty was debatable, to say the least.

#4 Real Madrid looked clueless upfront

Marco Asensio is capable of doing much better.

Real Madrid did not look threatening whenever they advanced higher up the pitch. Vinicius Jr and Marco Asensio failed to impress upfront. The Brazilian lost 13 duels, was dispossed thrice and completed just one out of his four attempted dribbles throughout the game.

Asensio did have a better game than the Brazilian but it was not good enough. The Spaniard failed to inspire the attack and often found himself isolated on the far right. He was eventually replaced in favor of Rodrygo in the 61st minute of the game.

#3 Celta Vigo were reckless at the back

RC Celta de Vigo should have done better defensively.

It is not often that you see three penalties being awarded in the same game. But that is what happened. The hosts were careless at the back and they paid the price for it. Eder Militao won the first penalty after Nolito brought the Brazilian down in the box. Karim Benzema stepped up to take it and coolly slid it into the back of the net.

Rodrygo won the second penalty, whose quick feet lured Jeison Murillo into making a challenge. Matias Dituro made a great save to deny Benzema from the spot but not long after Ferland Mendy won another penalty for the visitors. Benzema scored from the spot to complete his brace and sealed all three points for Real Madrid.

#2 Gareth Bale misses out yet again

Gareth Bale deserves to have some minutes.

Gareth Bale showed the world that he is still capable of playing for Real Madrid following his heroics with the national team. Bale was phenomenal on national duty and played a key role in his side's win over Austria in the FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Despite that, Bale failed to feature for Real Madrid yet again. It is understandable that he was not included in the starting eleven but finding no playing time even as a substitute is a bit astonishing. The last time he featured in a league game was on February 12 against Villarreal. It would be great if the fans could see him play some games before his contract expires in the summer.

#1 Real Madrid grind out a win

Thibaut Courtois was magnificent once again.

Real Madrid needed this win to keep Sevilla and Barcelona at bay. After their humiliating loss against Barcelona before the international break, many questioned if the league was still up for grabs. Real Madrid lead the table with 69 points after 30 games. Whereas Sevilla are second with 57 points having played 29 games. Meanwhile, Barcelona are third with 54 points, having played 28 games.

The win against Celta Vigo will come as a huge boost for Real Madrid. They had to grind out a win and they had Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema to thank for it. Benzema's brace took his tally to 24 goals for the season and also helped him equal Alfredo di Stefano's record of 216 goals for the club.

Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping that they continue down the same path and clinch the league title.

