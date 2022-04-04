Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo to build momentum ahead of testing Chelsea clash

Real Madrid went into the March international break in the worst possible way after losing to bitter rivals Barcelona in the Clasico.

Despite holding a comfortable lead at the top of La Liga – Los Blancos are 12 points clear – they were brought down to earth after being thrashed 4-0 at the Bernabeu by Xavi’s side.

More than just the disappointing scoreline, Madrid were completely outplayed and out-fought and deserved to lose by a bigger margin. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side managed to put the result behind them to record an important 2-1 victory against Celta Vigo on Saturday afternoon.

Blancos return to winning ways

Los Blancos faced a difficult game at the Abanca Balaidos Stadium and they needed two penalties to see off their stubborn opponents.

Despite taking an early through Karim Benzema, who expertly converted from the spot after Real Madrid were awarded a penalty in the 11th minute, Celta Vigo refused to lay down.

The hosts took the game to Los Blancos. They were rewarded for their efforts early in the second half when Nolito smartly put the ball past Thibaut Courtois to restore parity.

Benzema, however, had the final say. Six minutes after missing his second penalty, the Frenchman scored from the spot to give Ancelotti’s side all three points. Considering how poor Los Blancos were against Barcelona, it was important to return to winning ways and they did just that.

Real Madrid build momentum ahead of Chelsea game

The victory against Celta Vigo sees Real Madrid maintain their 12-point lead at the top of the league table and strengthens their bid to be champions of La Liga.

It also shifts momentum towards Los Blancos ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg game against Chelsea in midweek. Real Madrid’s recent form hasn’t been too impressive and they needed such a morale-boosting win ahead of their visit to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea themselves were thrashed 4-1 by Brentford on Saturday, which leaves the Blues in a volatile situation. Los Blancos will, therefore, be going into Wednesday’s game with momentum on their side. It remains to be seen whether they will make it count.

