Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City (6-5 on agg): 5 Hits and Flops as Los Blancos mount a perfect comeback | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Real Madrid beat Manchester City 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, May 4, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Los Blancos won the tie 6-5 on aggregate to seal a date with Liverpool in the final on May 28.

Despite end-to-end stuff from both sides in the opening half, both teams drew blanks. Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring in the 73rd minute of the game. The 31-year-old plundered one past Thibaut Courtois' near post after slyly beating Ferland Mendy for direction.

Manchester City had one of their legs in the finals when Rodrygo Goes struck one. The Brazilian poked one in from close range as Karim Benzema brilliantly worked to cut one back for him.

A minute later, Rodrygo scored once again as he headed one in a cross from Eduardo Camavinga after receiving some help through Marco Asensio on the way.

Benzema won a penalty for his side early on in the first period of extra time as he lured Ruben Dias into making a challenge. The 34-year-old smartly tucked his penalty into the bottom corner, giving Ederson no chance. With that goal, Real Madrid wrapped up a perfect comeback.

On that note, here's a look at the five hits and flops from either team in the game.

#5 Hit: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema was decisive yet again.

Karim Benzema was silent for the majority of the game but came up big when he was needed the most. The French international set Rodrygo for Los Blancos' first of the game as he acrobatically pulled one back for the Brazilian to tap in.

Benzema then went on to win a penalty for his side in extra-time as he drew Ruben Dias in for a challenge. The 34-year-old made no mistake from the spot as he sent Ederson the wrong way and rolled the ball into the back of the net.

It was Benzema's 43rd goal overall and 15th in the Champions League this season, and he looks hungry for more.

#4 Flop: Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Jack Grealish in action against Real Madrid

Jack Grealish entered the pitch in the 78th minute of the game as he replaced another player who failed to impress against Real Madrid, Gabriel Jesus. The Manchester City record signing got himself into good positions but wasted numerous opportunities to score a goal.

Grealish missed a great chance to kill the tie before Rodrygo's first as he had it cleared off the line by Ferland Mendy. He was sluggish and was seen jogging casually in the sequence which led to Benzema winning a penalty.

#3 Hit: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Eduardo Camavinga was spot on

Eduardo Camavinga was truly a game-changing substitution by Carlo Ancelotti. The French international was heavily involved in all the goals Real Madrid scored.

Camavinga put in a diagonal cross for Karim Benzema which the Frenchman brilliantly pulled back for Rodrygo's first. For Real Madrid's second, the 19-year-old's cross landed on Marco Asensio's head which allowed Rodrygo to follow up and slam one in.

He was even involved in the passage of play which led to Benzema winning the penalty. Camavinga won five duels, made three recoveries, won four tackles, and made two clearances during his stint after coming on in the 75th minute.

#2 Flop: Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Jr tussles it out against Phil Foden

Vinicius Jr was far from his best against Manchester City. The Brazilian international missed a golden chance to open the scoring for his side just seconds after the restart as he failed to tap one into an empty net. His ball control in the box also let him down on various occasions.

Apart from that, he failed to cause a real menace like he is accustomed to as Kyle Walker kept him in check. The 21-year-old went down far too easily under pressure, killing numerous moves for the hosts. Vinicius is capable of playing much better.

#1 Hit: Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Rodrygo celebrates with Vinicius Jr.

Rodrygo continued his red-hot form as he revived a lost Madrid side to take them all the way. The Brazilian came on in the 68th minute of the game in favor of Toni Kroos and scored a quick brace to drag the game into extra time.

Rodrygo won five duels, made six recoveries, made two interceptions, won one tackle, and completed one dribble throughout his stay on the pitch. He's done it against Chelsea and he did it once against Manchester City. The 21-year-old displayed his clinical prowess when it was much needed.

