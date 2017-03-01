Reports: Real Madrid set to launch bid for Giorgio Chiellini

Madrid want one of the BBC! No, not that one!

by Anirudh Menon News 01 Mar 2017, 15:55 IST

A thousand words, right here

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are all set to launch a mega-bid for Juventus’ superstar centre-back Giorgio Chiellini. According to Spanish daily, the European Champions had made enquiries about Chiellini’s defensive partner Leonardo Bonucci recently but had slowly turned their attentions to the man who is widely considered the ‘tougher’ of the two.

In case you didn’t know

The Italian hardman, commonly considered among the world’s best, was signed from Fiorentina in 2005 and has been a mainstay of the Juve defence ever since. In recent years he’s formed a formidable partnership with Leo Bonnuci and Andrea Barzagli - a defensive trio affectionately known as 'BBC' by the Juve faithful.

Also, Read – Football's greatest partnerships: Part 1 - The defender's defenders

Madrid have bought successfully from Juve before, their captain Fabio Cannavaro moved across the continent after winning the 2006 World Cup (and the aftermath of the infamous Calciopoli scandal) and had a great time of it in the Spanish capital.

The heart of the matter

Madrid's interest in the formidable defender stems from the considerable problems Zidane is set to face in the heart of his defence next summer. Portuguese hardman, Pepe looks all set to leave, while Raphael Varane’s recent dip in form has got Madrid’s hierarchy in a fix... while they have some decent back-ups, the management is of the belief that they need a world-class centre back to pair with Sergio Ramos. As a left-footed CB, there are very few in the world who can claim to be of Chiellini’s level, and hence the willingness of Los Blancos to shell out up to $60 million to get their man.

What next

Real Madrid are reportedly also willing to offer 20-year-old Jesus Vallejo (currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt) apart from the considerable transfer fee in order to allow this deal to go through. When Madrid go behind a target, they definitely go all out!

Sportskeeda’s Take

Look at that picture, no seriously, look at it. Would you not want that man on your side? While undoubtedly a value addition if Madrid do get him, the million dollar question is whether he would be willing to leave Italy and his beloved Juventus. We don't think he will want to, and unless Juventus decide that they would rather have the 60 mill than the services of a true warrior, it is unlikely that he will move anywhere this summer