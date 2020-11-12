Real Madrid could put in bids for Erling Haaland and Eduardo Camavinga in January

Real Madrid are reportedly considering whether to make January moves for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Madrid were heavily linked with a move for Erling Haaland in the summer, but given that the striker joined Dortmund only in January, the Spanish champions opted against a move for Haaland. The Los Blancos were short on funds this summer due to the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,

Real Madrid were also linked with a move for French teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga. Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is said to be a huge fan of his fellow Frenchman and is desperate to bring Camavinga to the club.

Camavinga was linked with a move to Real Madrid and PSG in the summer but chose to stay at Rennes this season and continue his footballing education. The 18-year-old made his debut for Rennes only last season, but has already become a regular in the squad, and has also been capped three times by France.

Real Madrid will attempt to sign both Erling Haaland and Eduardo Camavinga in January. [RTVE] pic.twitter.com/1UqnAcQf17 — Purely Football (@PurelyFootball) November 11, 2020

Real Madrid are ready to spend big on Haaland and Camavinga

Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Muenchen - Bundesliga

The 2019-20 La Liga champions spent the majority of their summer selling and loaning out fringe players and players who did not have a future at Real Madrid in the eyes of head coach Zinedine Zidane.

The club are without the likes of Gareth Bale, Ashraf Hakimi, Sergio Reguillo, James Rodriguez, and Dani Ceballos this season. Real Madrid's main focus during the summer was reducing their wage bill, raising funds from sales, and creating space in the squad for new signings.

Advertisement

Having achieved their goals this summer, Real Madrid are now switching their focus to making new additions to the squad. According to RTVE, the Spanish giants may begin negotiations for Haaland and Camavinga in less than two months after a poor start to the season.

Real Madrid are currently four points clear at the top of the La Liga. They also face a battle to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League after losing two of their opening three group games.

The report suggests that Real are willing to spend £67 million to sign Haaland and are also prepared to allow Luka Jovic to move to Dortmund in January on a temporary basis.

🚨| Real Madrid are set to go on a bidding war with Manchester United for two players: Eduardo Camavinga in 2021, and Erling Haaland in 2022. @diarioas #rmalive #mufc 🇫🇷 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/OPNSTCcKbT — Blanco Zone (@theBlancoZone) November 11, 2020

Rennes, on the other hand, are likely to demand £53 million for Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Madrid will face stiff competition for both youngsters. However, they are hoping that the lure of playing at the Bernabeu for Zinedine Zidane will be enough to convince Haaland and Camavinga to join the club.