Real Madrid are closer to signing Bayern Munich star David Alaba as a free agent next season- Reports

Real Madrid are 'closer to agreeing a deal' to sign Bayern Munich star David Alaba as a free agent at the end of the season. The defender's contract with Bayern expires at the end of the season, allowing him to begin negotiations, and sign pre-contracts with potential suitors from January.

David Alaba has failed to agree on terms on a new contract with the European champions after demanding he be remunerated at the same level as the club's highest-paid players.

According to Marca, Real Madrid are getting set on bringing the Austrian to the Bernabeu next summer. Alaba's agent Pini Zahavi has reportedly been in contact with Real Madrid officials over the last few months about a potential move for his client.

Zahavi is eager to establish close relations with the Madrid hierarchy and believes brokering a deal between Alaba and Real Madrid could be the perfect way to do so.

The Spanish giants are free to begin negotiations with Alaba from January 1, but will face competition from the likes of PSG and Chelsea who are also interested in the Austrian defender.

Alaba gave Bayern a deadline of December 1 to improve the terms on offer but that time passed without any activity. The Bavarians were unwilling to meet his demand for a weekly wage of around £190,000.

Real Madrid are now said to be closing in on David Alaba's signature. The Los Blancos are eager to sign a new left-back as veteran defender Marcelo enters the final stages of his career.

Marcelo has been the first-choice left-back at Real Madrid for over a decade now but the Brazilian has become prone to errors and poor performances in recent season, which has now put his future in doubt. The 32-year-old will likely be shown the exit door by Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Zinedine Zidane is therefore looking at various options for the left-back position. The club were linked with a move for former left-back Sergio Reguilon who has enjoyed a blistering start to life at Tottenham. Real inserted a buy-back clause worth €40 million in his contract when they sold him to Tottenham this summer, and are reportedly considering activating that clause.

A move for David Alaba however, would make more sense for the club. Real Madrid can sign David Alaba for free next summer, and the Austrian will bring a wealth of experience and quality along with him.