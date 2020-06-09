Real Madrid in discussion with Valencia for Spanish wonderkid

Real Madrid have shown interest in Valencia's young winger Ferran Torres.

The young Spaniard could be on his way to Real Madrid summer, as Zinedine Zidane looks to bolster his ranks up front.

Real Madrid are interested in Valencia youngster Ferran Torres, reports suggest.

The 20-year old Torres has been a constant presence in the first team of Valencia since last season. And Real Madrid think the time has come for him to make a big move.

A swap deal between Real Madrid and Valencia suggested?

It is being reported in Defensa Central that Real Madrid might offer players to Valencia in exchange for Torres.

Earlier, it was being rumoured that Brahim Diaz might be involved in the transfer. However, that seems to not be the case. Valencia too, are apparently unhappy with the fact that Brahim Diaz has been offered to them.

Rather, they seem to be more interested in a swap deal for Dani Ceballos. Ceballos is currently on loan at Arsenal, and it seems that the EPL club might not make his move permanent this summer.

At Real Madrid, with the likes of Federico Valverde and Martin Odegaard waiting in the wings, it seems unlikely that Ceballos will get his chance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Torres is a right-winger who has previously been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund in case Jadon Sancho departs. The Spaniard has made 34 appearances for Valencia in all competitions this season, registering six goals and assists apiece.

Real Madrid are apparently not willing to make big money moves this summer. They have been linked with a few players. Ajax's Donny van de Beek and Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz have been mentioned as top targets. Manchester United's Paul Pogba has also been mentioned in hushed whispers.

Nacho injury might pave way for youngster

Nacho Fernandez's injury during training means that Juvenil A player Miguel Gutierrez might get some game time.

Gutierrez is highly rated by coach Zinedine Zidane. Although a left-back, Zizou has tried him out as a right-back in training. With Achraf Hakimi and Alvaro Odriozola both out on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively, only Dani Carvajal can play right-back at Real Madrid.

Gutierrez is the captain of Juvenil A, and has seemingly gained the trust of Zidane, who thinks of him highly. Nacho was the back-up right-back, and with his injury, it seems a place in the squad might be up for grabs.

Miguel Gutiérrez trained with the first team again today.🔝 pic.twitter.com/Bp5tagvxu3 — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) June 2, 2020

Such is his talent that many among Real Madrid believe that Gutierrez is the next big talent to emerge out of their academy. Over the last few years, Real Madrid have produced some good young full-backs, with the likes of Hakimi and Sergi Reguilon doing well on loan. Carvajal and Nacho too, are Real Madrid youth products.

The left-back spot, however, is completely locked. With Marcelo and Ferland Mendy both performing well, there seems to be little chance of any other player breaking in and making an impact on the left.

With the league about to resume soon, Gutierrez has to be ready. Real Madrid are currently second in the league, two points behind arch-rivals Barcelona. With Eden Hazard regaining fitness, Zidane's men must be eagerly awaiting the restart of the league.