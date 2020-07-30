Real Madrid retain their top spot in the list of most valuable clubs in the world, as per the latest study on the same. Los Blancos previously topped the list in 2019 as well, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, they have managed to do so this year as well.

The ongoing crisis has seen Real Madrid's brand value fall by 13.8%, but still top the list with a valuation of €1.419b. They also have the highest brand value in Europe at 94.9. The Brand Finance Football 2020 also revealed that Barcelona, although impacted by the coronavirus, managed to retain their second spot.

Record English champions Manchester United round off the top three on this list, despite the 10.7% hit they took due to the ongoing pandemic.

Real Madrid still the kings of European football clubs, EPL giants dominate top ten

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos and manager Zinedine Zidane

Barcelona and Real Madrid have long been the occupants of the top two spots on the list, and are arguably the two biggest clubs in the world. Speaking on the Spanish domination at the top of the list, Teresa de Lemus — the managing director of Brand Finance expressed;

"Today two Spanish brands from the football world show off the Spain brand, Spanish sport is undoubtedly a source of pride for Spaniards and shows the power of our nation."

Real Madrid's value could still see a rise after their recent capture of their 34th LaLiga Santander title. Apart from their on-field laurels, the 13-time European champions have also embarked on other endeavours that have helped their cause.

Barcelona endured a disappointing LaLiga campaign

Advertisement

Their subscription-based social media channel Madridista Nation and innovation brand Real Madrid Next are just two examples of Real Madrid's initiatives off the pitch.

Barcelona, on the other hand, find themselves just €6m behind Real Madrid, but have not taken as significant a hit as Los Blancos. The Catalans saw a rise in their brand value by 1.4%, taking their worth up to €1.413b. They are also looking into other avenues off the pitch, and are set for a €200m sponsorship deal involving the Nou Camp's naming rights.

Manchester United remain the third most valuable club in the world

Despite the two Spanish giants dominating the top, it is the Premier League that makes up the remaining numbers on the list. Six of the top ten most valuable clubs are based in England, along with a total of eight in the top 50.

The six are, in order, Manchester United (third), Liverpool (fourth), Manchester City (fifth), Chelsea (eighth), Tottenham Hotspur (ninth), Arsenal (tenth).

In total, Premier League clubs contribute to a total of €8.578b to the list, which adds up to 44% of the total amount. As a collective, Spanish football clubs contribute to €3.938b, which adds up to 20%.

Also read: Ex-Barcelona legend Rivaldo claims PSG star Neymar can 'easily' claim three Ballons d'Or