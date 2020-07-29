Ex-Barcelona legend Rivaldo claims PSG star Neymar can 'easily' claim three Ballons d'Or

World Cup-winning midfielder Rivaldo believes Neymar Jr has the potential to win three Ballons d'Or before he retires. The former Barcelona midfielder, a self-confessed admirer of the PSG star, feels that Neymar is on the path to becoming the best in the world.

Despite the Brazilian's surreal displays in the French top-flight, there is a belief that Neymar has still yet to perform at his very best. The 28-year-old's recurring injury issues and disciplinary concerns have also hampered his progress in the capital city.

However, Rivaldo has been thoroughly impressed with Neymar's new attitude and approach to the game, and believes that he can still reach the heights he was expected to.

'His attitude seems to be just right,' says Barcelona legend Rivaldo on PSG's Neymar

Rivaldo played for a number of European clubs including Barcelona

Speaking on his compatriot Neymar, Rivaldo explained;

"Neymar has been receiving plaudits for the way he is focusing on his football. His attitude seems to be just right at the moment and that can only bode well for PSG in the Champions League."

The 48-year-old firmly believes that Neymar, at his best, is a player who can 'easily' claim two or three Ballons d'Or. The 1999 Ballon d'Or winner continued,

"He's already 28-years-old, so perhaps he felt it was time to concentrate on being again that sensational player who could easily claim a Ballon d'Or or, in my view, two or three."

100 - Neymar has been involved in his 100th goal in 75 games in all comps with Paris (65 goals, 35 assists). Centenary. @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/mD959xh6SC — Optajean (@OptaJean) January 26, 2020

Neymar moved to PSG after four illustrious seasons at Barcelona for a world-record €222m deal. Since his move, the Brazilian superstar has been the subject of several sagas throughout his stay in the French capital.

The 28-year-old has made no secret of his desire to return to Barcelona for the last year or two. However, the two clubs couldn't agree on a deal to see him return to the Nou Camp.

Neymar enjoyed a successful spell at Barcelona

Rivaldo insisted it isn't easy to focus only on football when there is so much controversy surrounding a player. Yet, Neymar has seemingly put all of that behind him and has begun to do his talking on the pitch. He continued,

"It's not easy for a player to exclusively focus on football when they're surrounded by so much noise and distraction. But Neymar looks more controlled in his behaviour now and he's only showing up on the news for his achievements on the pitch which makes me very happy."

After a couple of controversy-laden seasons in Paris, Neymar finally appears to be the player who can lead PSG into a new era. The ex-Barcelona winger looks fitter, sharper, and already gave Europe a glimpse of this newfound attitude with a couple of magnificent displays in the UCL.

8 - Neymar is involved in eight goals in six games in the Coupe de France (6 goals, 2 assists). Easy. @PSG_English #PSGASSE pic.twitter.com/RFTU6l4X3N — Optajean (@OptaJean) July 24, 2020

Rivaldo believes the PSG star's journey to becoming the best in the world is well underway. He ended by claiming,

"I'm a great admirer of Neymar and I want him to become the best in the world. I believe that can happen naturally if he manages to keep this new attitude from now on as he is clearly on the right path."

Neymar has racked up a stunning 13 goals and six assists in just 15 Ligue 1 starts for PSG this year. In the UCL, the former Barcelona star has three goals and two assists in only four games. The French champions are set to face off with Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the tournament, while Barcelona are set to host Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli.

