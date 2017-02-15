Real Madrid eye move for Manchester City star

Madrid mare on the hunt to sign a replacement for Pepe, who's set to leave the club this summer.

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 15 Feb 2017, 20:13 IST

Madrid calling?

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Nicolas Otamendi this summer. The Los Blancos have identified the Manchester City centre-back as a replacement for Pepe.

Otamendi has been playing regularly under Guardiola at Manchester City and has caught the eye of Zidane Zidane. They are on the hunt for an experienced player and have zeroed in on the Argentine.

In case you didn’t know...

Pepe's situation at Real Madrid is complicated. The Portuguese defender's contract is expiring at the end of the season and Madrid are reportedly not interested in handing him a new contract.

The former FC Porto man was signed in 2007 and has been a vital part of their Los Blancos starting XI. He's won 2 Champions League titles, and 2 La Liga's in his 10-year spell, but it all seems to be coming to an end this summer.

Reports suggest that he has already agreed a pre-contract with a Chinese Super League side to join them in the summer. Manuel Pellegrini's Hebei China Fortune are said to be the ones who have offered him a €15 million-a-season contract.

Otamendi was a target for Real Madrid in 2015 as well, but Valencia sold him off to Manchester City instead. Los Che Els Taronges were forced to sell him after he refused to train or play for them and to avoid the chances of him joining a rival club, they sold him off to the Citizens.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid want to sign Otamendi as a backup for Varane and Ramos. They also have the plan of bringing back Jesús Vallejo from his loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The centre-back has been in good form for the Citizens this season despite his defensive partners not living up to the mark. Madrid are cruising to the La Liga title, and Pepe has been instrumental in their incredible run.

What’s next?

Pepe leaving Madrid is all but inevitable, and thus the La Liga leaders will try and sign a centre-back as soon as possible. The Los Blancos want Varane and Ramos to start and thus they will be opting to sign a player who can play as a back-up.

Manchester City will demand at least £30 million for the Argentine defender, and Madrid will try their best to get the deal for something less than £25 million. The Argentine has had a tough time adjusting to the Premier League, but a move back to Spain would be appealing to him.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Otamendi is 29 and a move to Real Madrid would be the best he can get right now. He reportedly wanted to join them in 2015 and looking at how his performance is dipping match-by-match, this would most probably be his last chance to move to Bernabeu.