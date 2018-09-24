Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Real Madrid eyeing £80 Million bid for Manchester United Target

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
Feature
773   //    24 Sep 2018, 20:07 IST

Ajax v Emmen - Eredivisie
Frenkie
De Jong for Ajax

What's the News?


As per reports from Telegraph Netherlands, Real Madrid have joined the race for Ajax and Dutch midfielder, Frenkie De Jong. The 21-year-old playmaker has caught the eye of other big European clubs recently with Manchester United publicly displaying interest in the Netherlands young prodigy.

The Telegraph Netherlands have reported that Real Madrid are eyeing an £80 Million bid for De Jong in January when the transfer window opens again. Real Madrid would have a lot of money left after star man Cristiano Ronaldo left the Spanish Capital for Juventus in a reported £88 Million transfer this summer.


The Manchester United interest


As the transfer saga of Paul Pogba to Barcelona strengthens every passing day, especially after Pogba's comments on dreaming about playing for Barcelona surfaced, there is a chance that the French World Cup winner will be leaving the Theatre of Dreams for Camp Nou either in the winter transfer window or next summer.

Due to this sudden development, Manchester United are looking desperately to replace Paul Pogba with another similar type of a young player, and De Jong has been shortlisted as the most ideal replacement.


The Heart of the Matter


While United seem willing to replace Pogba with De Jong, Real Madrid may also have other plans in their minds.

With Luka Modric ageing and Casemiro not being the most perfect first-team replacement for Modric, Madrid are looking for a midfielder who can replicate Modric once the Croatian hangs up his boots in 3-4 years.

With Croatian counterpart Mateo Kovacic still showing signs of improvement on loan at Chelsea, Madrid would be eyeing a move for De Jong in the next transfer window so that before Modric's days at Santiago Bernabéu are over, the Dutchman can have a smooth transition period under the tutelage of the Croatian.


Video


What's next?


Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is all set to win the FIFA Best Player award on Monday, 24th of September 2018, at the gala event in London. His team-mates Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and ex-teammate Cristiano Ronaldo are also up for awards for being in the FIFPro Team of the Year.

On the other hand, the transfer saga related to Frenkie De Jong heats up with two of the biggest footballing giants in the world, Manchester United and Real Madrid going head to head to secure his signature. The only beneficiaries from this would be the young Ajax midfielder and his current club, AFC Ajax.

La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Luka Modric Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
I was married to Zidane, then fell in love with Cristiano, now secretly dating Eden Hazard.
