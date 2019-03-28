×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid fans are more demanding than Atletico's, says Thibaut Courtois

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
171   //    28 Mar 2019, 11:29 IST

Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has risked facing the wrath of Rojiblancos fans once again as he recently stated that supporters of Los Blancos are more demanding than those of his former side Atletico Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

The former Chelsea shot-stopper rose to prominence as a loanee at Atletico where he won a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey trophy, and the Europa League. He also won a host of individual prizes like the Ricardo Zamora Trophy for best goalkeeper in La Liga during the stint.

Since his move to Real Madrid last year, however, the Belgian has struggled to justify his insane price tag, drawing criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Courtois is also no stranger to controversy as he recently came under fire for comments he made on Gareth Bale to the media.

The heart of the matter

Courtois has stated that he likes the fact that Real Madrid fans are demanding as opposed to those of their cross-city rivals. According to Marca, he said, "There is more pressure at (Real) Madrid, the fans are more demanding, and I like that."

"You cannot compare one stadium with another, the Bernabeu with the (Vicente) Calderon."

"If you see Valdebebas, you see how great Madrid are, it is the best I have ever seen. Atleti do not have that."

However, Courtois says he still loves reading about his former club and frequently meets ex-teammates Diego Costa and Filipe Luis.

"I love sport and I read a lot of sports journalism as well as things about Atleti. I also meet with Filipe (Luis) and Diego Costa and we talk about things. I carry great memories from Atletico and I am always delighted to see them."

What's next?

Second-placed Atletico Madrid will return to league action when they face Alaves on Saturday night.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Atletico Madrid Football Thibaut Courtois
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Atletico Madrid 1-3 Real Madrid: Hits and flops | LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid 1-3 Real Madrid: Talking Points and Observations
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19, Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid 1-3 Real Madrid: 3 takeaways | LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19, Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups - Predicted Lineups and more 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: David De Gea definitely needed the Real Madrid move more than Thibaut Courtois
RELATED STORY
5 stars you probably didn’t know played for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 3-1
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: 'We don't talk about Ronaldo in the dressing room' - Thibaut Courtois
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know played in the Real Madrid Academy
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us