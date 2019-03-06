Real Madrid news: Fans call for the resignation of Santiago Solari after Ajax defeat

Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Real Madrid fans have called for the dismissal of current boss, Santiago Solari, after their defeat to Ajax, which saw them knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after three consecutive wins in Europe's premier competition.

In case you didn't know...

Santiago Solari took over when ex-boss Julen Lopetegui was fired due to a string of poor performances before mid season.

Despite the Argentine coach's best efforts and notable changes, Real Madrid have failed to turn their season around. Their 4-1 defeat against Ajax- one of the youngest teams in the Champions League this season- further enhanced their misery.

Meanwhile, they were also knocked out from the Copa Del Rey by Barcelona last week and their home defeats against Girona and Barcelona leave them 12 points behind league leaders Barcelona. They are third in LaLiga, with little chance of catching up to their bitter rivals.

Despite coming with a 2-1 lead to host Ajax in their own den, Real Madrid lost 5-3 on aggregate to crash out in the round of 16 of the Champions League. It was Los Blancos' 4th successive home defeat this season, leaving the home crowd extremely angry with the current situation of the club.

The heart of the matter

There is little doubt over the fact that Real Madrid are free falling and enduring one of their worst seasons in the 21st century. Fans at the Spanish capital were obviously displeased, and made their discontent towards the team's coach, Santiago Solari, clear as he was leaving the Santiago Bernabeu after the loss to Ajax.

According to Spanish media outlet, AS , there were chants like 'Get Out' and 'resign' , hurled towards Santiago Solari as he was leaving the stadium.

Watch: "Resign!" - Solari given earful by Real Madrid fans after Ajax defeathttps://t.co/ayiyqYsJHl — AS English (@English_AS) March 6, 2019

As evident, fans are not happy with the current situation of their squad. After being vocal about their resentment towards club president Florentino Perez, they have also called for the coach's resignation.

What's next?

Real Madrid will face Real Valladolid, Celta Vigo and Huesca in LaLiga in the coming weeks.

