Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema has openly admitted that he dreams of winning the Ballon d'Or all the time. And he stated that he has been doing so ever since he was a child.

In a video on his YouTube channel, the Real Madrid striker also revealed the toughest defenders he has faced. He named his own teammates Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Benzema, despite his heroics for Real Madrid over the past several years, was snubbed by the France national team ahead of their World Cup-winning campaign. He added that there are no regrets over the same while adding that he is proud to be a champion with Real Madrid.

Benzema perhaps enjoyed his best-ever season with Real Madrid as they went on to dethrone Barcelona to the coveted LaLiga title.

"Proud to be a champion at Real Madrid," says Benzema

Karim Benzema has been one of the stalwarts for Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane

His remarkable goal-scoring abilities, intelligent link-up with teammates, coupled with consistency resulted in 21 goals and eight assists in the LaLiga.

Owing to the above, Benzema was one of the primary contenders for the Ballon d'Or until it was cancelled for this year.

Speaking on the most prestigious individual award in football, the Real Madrid striker said:

“Sure, all the time, from my childhood, but it’s not something that drives me crazy. You always think of the Ballon d'Or when you are a professional footballer and when you are competitive. I never try to define myself by my playing position, as a number nine or not a number nine, as 10 or 11; I am a football player and I try to be the best player in the world.”

Benzema would probably have been accompanied on the podium by his teammate and Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos. The veteran defender ensured Madrid were rock solid at the back. He also enjoyed his most prolific campaign, scoring 13 goals in all competitions.

Ramos (L) and Benzema were the standout performers for Real Madrid

Benzema also stated that Ramos, along with Varane, are the toughest defenders he has faced. The Real Madrid star continued:

“There is not one, there are two. Ramos and Raphael Varane, when I face them in each training session.”

Not being a part of France's historic World Cup-winning side is something that Benzema doesn't regret. The striker stated that he remains proud to have been a champion Real Madrid. He concluded:

“No, not at all. I regret nothing. And what I’m most proud of is having been a champion at Real Madrid.”

Benzema will be hoping to steer Real Madrid to the next round of the Champions League when they take on Manchester City on August 7.

Real Madrid will have their task cut out against a relentless Manchester City side, especially after having lost 2-1 at home in the first leg.

