Real Madrid not giving up on title race as Los Blancos keep pressure on Atletico Madrid

After La Liga matchday 36, it’s fair to say it’s now a two-horse race for the title. Only two points separate Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid as we enter the final two fixtures.

Unfortunately for Barcelona fans, their side’s chances of winning the league are all but over following a disappointing 3-3 draw with Levante on Tuesday.

As it stands, Atletico Madrid remain the favorites for the title, but Real Madrid have shown that they are not yet ready to give up.

Los Blancos were in superb form on Thursday evening when they faced Granada and cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory without breaking a sweat.

Los Blancos romp Granada

Real Madrid have been hot and cold in recent months. Their exit from the Champions League remains a disappointing episode.

Their form in La Liga has also been inconsistent. Before Thursday, they had won just twice in five league matches.

However, they put the past behind them to produce an impressive performance against Granada. Goals from Luka Modric and Rodrygo Goes gave Real Madrid a healthy lead in the first half.

Granada pulled one back after the break through Jorge Molina, but further goals from Alvaro Odriozola and Karim Benzema sealed the win for Real Madrid.

🗣️ Zidane: "It’s not just about the goals. We played really well. We were good in defence. We started the game well, and played a complete match. At 1-2 we didn’t lower the intensity and we scored soon after. This shows the team’s character."#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/GzaRjLMtBo — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 13, 2021

Real Madrid keep Atletico under pressure

With Barcelona dropping points, Real Madrid and Atletico are now the prime contenders for the La Liga trophy. Los Blancos, however, trail their city rivals by two points.

Speaking after his side's game against Granada, Zinedine Zidane, as quoted by Realmadrid.com, said:

"It's not just about the goals. We played very well, defensively too. We started the game very well, it was a complete performance. I say that because at 1-2 we didn't let our intensity drop, we scored again quickly and that shows our character."

Analyzing some of the game's key moments, the Real Madrid coach asserted:

“Thibaut [Courtois] made 2 or 3 saves, as he has been doing lately, but it's all good. In general terms it was a good win against a decent side at a tough place to come, because Granada are a side who have had a fantastic year."

Zidane concluded by speaking about his team's chances at the La Liga title:

“We'll keep going; there are two games left and we'll go to the end, until the final minute, we'll give it our all.”

The race for La Liga will surely go down to the wire and Real Madrid have proven that they are ready to pounce if Atletico slip up.