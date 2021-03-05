Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Atletico Madrid are set to play host to Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday for their latest La Liga game.

Atletico Madrid come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Unai Emery's Villarreal on Monday at the Estadio de la Ceramica. An own goal from left-back Alfonso Pedraza and a goal from talented Portuguese forward Joao Felix secured the win for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Imanol Alguacil's Real Sociedad on Tuesday at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano. A goal from forward Portu for Real Sociedad was cancelled out by a strike from young Brazil international Vinicius Junior for Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

In 46 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 24 games, lost 10 and drawn 12.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in La Liga, with Real Madrid beating Atletico Madrid 2-0. A goal from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro and an own goal from Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak ensured victory for Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-L-D-W-D

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-W-W

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Team News

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid could be without Uruguayan centre-back Jose Gimenez and Belgium international Yannick Ferreira Carrasco. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Diego Simeone is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Jose Gimenez

Suspended: None

Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will be unable to call upon the services of Belgian forward Eden Hazard, striker Mariano Diaz, star centre-back Sergio Ramos and right-back Dani Carvajal. There are doubts over the availability of Brazilian centre-back Eder Militao and experienced French forward Karim Benzema.

Injured: Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal, Mariano Diaz, Sergio Ramos

Doubtful: Eder Militao, Karim Benzema

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Koke, Sime Vrsaljko, Saul, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Isco, Vinicius Junior

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid are currently top of the La Liga table, five points ahead of 2nd-placed Barcelona with a game in hand. Diego Simeone's side have impressed with their performances this season in the league, with experienced Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez in fine form.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are 3rd in La Liga, level on points with Barcelona. Manager Zinedine Zidane has come under pressure this season after some poor performances, but injuries have not helped their cause.

Atletico Madrid have slowed down recently, while Real Madrid are in good form coming into this game. However, a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid

