Real Madrid handed injury boost ahead of crucial Chelsea clash

Real Madrid have been handed a huge injury boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final 2nd leg against Chelsea, with club captain Sergio Ramos having been declared available for selection after a long injury layoff.

Marca reports that Sergio Ramos has returned to training alongside his teammates ahead of Real Madrid's game against Osasuna at the weekend. The report also suggests that Ramos could make a cameo appearance off the bench against Osasuna to get some match practice, ahead of the crucial clash against Chelsea. But it remains to be seen if Zinedine Zidane would risk the Spaniard at the weekend, given that Ramos hasn't played much football this year.

ℹ BREAKING: Sergio Ramos is back in training with the team. #rmlive 🏃‍♂️✅ pic.twitter.com/COyEIP8GLM — Los Blancos Live (@blancoslive) April 29, 2021

The Spaniard picked up a calf injury at the beginning of April while on international duty, in what has been a year marred by injuries for the defender. Ramos has only made three appearances for Zinedine Zidane's side in 2021. However, it now seems like he is ready to make his long awaited return to the pitch just in time for the Chelsea game.

Real Madrid coped well without Ramos against Chelsea

Sergio Ramos in action

Even with Ramos' absence in their defense, Real Madrid have been dominant in both the league and the Champions League this year. Los Blancos are currently on an 18-game unbeaten streak stretching back to the end of January.

Raphael Varane, Nacho Fernandes and Eder Militao have all stepped up in the Spaniard's absence and have formed a reliable partnership in defense. Eder Militao, in particular, has been very impressive since coming into the side after being a fringe player throughout the season. The trio started against Chelsea in the first leg and were solid at the back for Real Madrid.

It would seem that Sergio Ramos might not be needed for the 2nd leg against Chelsea, and Zidane can take his time integrating the Spaniard back into the side. Also, the emergence of Militao will also give Real Madrid confidence that they will be able to cope with Ramos' impending departure at the end of the season.

The Spaniard is currently in the final few months of his contract and there has been no progress in negotiations over renewing his deal at the club.

Real Madrid are currently 2nd in La Liga, only two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, and have a good chance of winning the league title this season. Zidane will also be keen on winning the Champions League, but will need to get past a strong Chelsea side in order to do so.

6 - No other Real Madrid player has won more tackles in a single game this season in all competitions than Eder Militão 🇧🇷 against Chelsea (6/7 – level with Marcelo Vieira 🇧🇷 against Huesca in October 2020 - 6 de 6). Effort. pic.twitter.com/xDXhcd4Z54 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 27, 2021