Real Madrid have conceded more goals in all competitions this season than any other La Liga team

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
95   //    08 Apr 2019, 15:45 IST


Real Madrid CF v SD Huesca - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v SD Huesca - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid have yet another unwanted record to their name as the Spanish giants are now the La Liga club with the most number of conceded goals in all competitions this season.

In case you didn't know...

It is no understatement to say Los Blancos have had a torrid campaign as the club had to endure a series of season-ending defeats and the sacking of two managers this season. Real Madrid, who have been dumped out of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, presently find themselves 13 points adrift of leaders Barcelona in the league table.

Under re-appointed boss Zinedine Zidane, the team are yet to show any significant improvements, with the Frenchman still adapting to a Real Madrid side without Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club for Serie A giants Juventus last summer.

Zidane endured the first defeat since his sensational return when Valencia beat the European champions in the league 2-1 last week.

The heart of the matter

According to ESPN, no other La Liga club have conceded more goals (62) than Los Blancos in all competitions in the ongoing campaign.


Since his return, Zidane has given the goalkeepers in the team quite a shuffle. The Frenchman has snubbed Thibaut Courtois, who arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer from Chelsea, in favour of Keylor Navas and son Luca Zidane.

Luca was given his first start of the season against Huesca last month and the decision caused quite a controversy.

Zidane has since defended the decision by saying, "I'm happy for him because it was his debut at the Bernabeu but Luca is strong for the third goalkeeper. Thibaut was unfit and we wanted to rest Keylor Navas after being away with his national team."

"Luca has been in the lower categories at Real Madrid for 16 years but he has quality and personality."

"I am just trying to win all of the games but after the international break, I always try to rest players and there have been players who have been working here for 15 days."

I don't believe in the formula that you can win titles with eleven men and in a 60-game season, it is impossible to win with 11."

"That's my way of thinking and I just try to pick the best team possible. People can think that I want to please everyone but that isn't the case."

"You can also put a player in for 50 games too and then when you take him out, he gets angry!"

What's next?

Real Madrid, who edged out Eibar 2-1 at the weekend, are next scheduled to face Leganes in La Liga on 15th April.

