Real Madrid and Inter Milan interested in £25m rated Arsenal star: Reports

13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid and reigning Italian champions Inter Milan are reportedly interested in Arsenal centre-back William Saliba.

Saliba joined Arsenal from AS Saint-Étienne in the summer of 2019, but is yet to feature for the Gunners. Currently out on loan at Marseille, he has earned rave reviews for his performances for the Ligue 1 side this season.

Sitting at the heart of the defense, the 20-year-old Frenchman has shown his command over the ball, moving it around with ease. Having completed 1646 passes in the French top-flight this season, Saliba has emerged as the most accurate passer in the league. He has also proven to be rock-solid at the back, having won 31 tackles and made 28 blocks.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 William Saliba has been named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week for the 8th time this season. William Saliba has been named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week for the 8th time this season. https://t.co/kOpiSbXiD4

As per Calciomercato, both Real Madrid and Inter Milan are eager to add a player of such magnificent skillset to their ranks. Los Blancos, for one, still need a centre-back to complete their squad and find Saliba to be a worthy addition. Currently, Eder Militao and David Alaba are their first-choice options, with Nacho and Jesus Vallejo serving as their cover. While Nacho has produced some decent performances this season, Vallejo has looked shaky more often than not.

Inter, meanwhile, could also benefit from the 20-year-old's distribution skills and aggression at the back. Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar have served in the Nerazzurri’s three-man backline this season with much success. 33-year-old Andrea Ranocchia is their fourth-choice centre-back but has rarely impressed in Inter’s colors. Having an injection of youth in the form of the Arsenal loanee could make the Serie A leaders a world of good.

The Gunners are reportedly preparing to sell the youngster for €30million at the end of the season despite buying him for €32.4million in 2019. His current contract with the north London side runs out in June 2024.

Lyon set sights on Arsenal ace Alexandre Lacazette

Following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s controversial free transfer to Barcelona on January deadline day, the Gunners are left with only two strikers for the remainder of the season.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, both of whom are out of contract next summer, are Mikel Arteta’s only two options until the end of the campaign. Amid the club’s tumultuous state, French side Lyon have expressed their desire to bring Lacazette back to Ligue 1.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed the club’s interest in re-signing Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal this summer. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed the club’s interest in re-signing Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal this summer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lyon director Vincent Ponsot and president Jean-Michel Aulas have gone public with their intentions for the summer. They see the 30-year-old as a more accessible option than their first choice, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema. Before joining Arsenal, Lacazette played 275 games for Lyon, registering 129 goals and 43 assists.

Edited by Samya Majumdar