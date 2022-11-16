Real Madrid interested in January move for Chelsea superstar - Reports 

La Liga giants Real Madrid are interested in signing Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta during the winter transfer window in January, Spanish outlet Futbol Total has claimed (via Sport).

Chelsea defender Azpilicueta was heavily linked with a move to Xavi’s Barcelona in the summer transfer window. The move ultimately did not materialize, with Azpilicueta signing an extension with the Blues after Barca delayed their approach following Jules Kounde’s transfer. Since his extension, the Spaniard has struggled for game time in west London, playing only 952 minutes of football in 17 matches across competitions.

Real Madrid reportedly wish to lure the out-of-favor star away from Stamford Bridge and add him to their roster in January. They do not have a natural cover for right-back Daniel Carvajal, with Lucas Vazquez being a make-shift option. Additionally, it has been claimed that Madrid are impressed by Azpilicueta’s versatility and value that he can also play as a centre-back.

Azpilicueta often plays ahead of Carvajal in the Spanish national team, with coach Luis Enrique preferring to rotate his right-backs from time to time. Coach Carlo Ancelotti could adopt a similar model at Real Madrid if Chelsea accept their offer.

As per the aforementioned source, Madrid are willing to pay the Pensioners €10 million for their captain. Since joining the west Londoners in 2012, Azpilicueta has played 493 games for the Stamford Bridge outfit, scoring 17 goals and claiming 56 assists in all competitions.

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard hopeful of turning his fortunes around at Real Madrid

Once an undisputed starter at Chelsea, Eden Hazard has failed to make a similar impact at Real Madrid since his transfer in 2019. Despite him being fit, Ancelotti has restricted Hazard to sporadic appearances this season, primarily off the bench.

“Why there are always Chelsea links? No idea, honestly”. Eden Hazard tells @marca : “Chelsea? I was never close to returning or to leave Real Madrid in general. Chelsea have never called me”.“Why there are always Chelsea links? No idea, honestly”. Eden Hazard tells @marca: “Chelsea? I was never close to returning or to leave Real Madrid in general. Chelsea have never called me”. 🚨🔵 #CFC“Why there are always Chelsea links? No idea, honestly”. https://t.co/By7zTUD82X

The Belgium international has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital, but he is eager to stay and fight. Speaking to the press, Hazard optimistically claimed that his situation could improve following a successful World Cup campaign. He said (via News18):

“I don’t want to leave Real Madrid. Maybe my situation will change after the World Cup. I want to play but it’s the manager who makes his choices. I accept, but I want to show him that I deserve to play more. When you don’t play it’s difficult.”

Hazard has played only 229 minutes of football over six matches in all competitions, scoring once and providing an assist.

