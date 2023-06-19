Real Madrid interested in signing 19-year-old dubbed as the pearl of French football: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Lyon star Rayan Cherki in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Cherki, 19, has established himself as a crucial first-team presence for Les Gones over the past one season. Since making his professional debut in 2019, he has helped his boyhood club reach the Coupe de la Ligue final in 2020.

A left-footed technical operator blessed with flair and dribbling, the seven-cap France U21 international relished his best-ever campaign last time around. He registered five goals and six assists in 39 matches, starting 26 of them.

According to SPORT, Real Madrid have earmarked Cherki as a top target due to his versatile nature and untapped potential. They are keen to rope in the French talent to fill the void left by Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio's exits.

Ex-Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly recommended Cherki to his former team. Earlier, he had told Carlo Ancelotti's side to snap up Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Should Cherki secure a permanent move to Real Madrid ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season, he would pop up as a rotational option on both flanks for them. He could also play as an advanced playmaker if and when required.

So far, Cherki has scored 14 goals and laid out 16 assists in just 4441 minutes for Lyon, spread across 102 games.

Cherki, who has a deal until June 2025 at the Groupama Stadium, is valued at €27 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Eden Hazard opens up on future after disappointing Real Madrid stint

Speaking to MARCA, Eden Hazard shared his thoughts on his future after being released by Real Madrid. He said:

"Retirement? Honestly, I don't know yet. After three difficult years, I just want to spend time with my family and go on holiday like everyone else. It's true that, in the last few days, I've read a lot about me... and a lot of nonsense."

Claiming that he is still fit enough to continue his career as a footballer, the 32-year-old Belgian forward continued:

"I know that I'm not giving the answers that are expected but that's because I don't have them yet. However, I can assure you I am still capable of being a footballer. My body can take it. Besides, I've been resting for three years."

Hazard, who saw Carlo Ancelotti's side lift eight trophies during his stint, proved to be an underwhelming signing for the La Liga giants. He scored just seven goals and provided 12 assists in 76 games across competitions for them.

Of late, the former Chelsea and Lille man has reportedly been linked with CF Montreal and Vancouver Whitecaps.

