Real Madrid interested in signing Bundesliga forward - Reports

Real Madrid have been one of the quietest clubs in the transfer market this summer. The Spanish giants are rarely mentioned in rumors these days. They finally returned to the headlines though, thanks to their interest in signing one of the hottest young attackers in the Bundesliga at the moment.

According to reports from Spain, Real Madrid are plotting a move for Hertha Berlin's fast-rising forward Matheus Cunha. The 22-year-old has appeared on the radar of many European clubs as well following his displays for Brazil at the Olympics this summer.

Matheus Cunha has put Brazil ahead just before half-time!



Brazil are 45 minutes away from a gold medal.



Brazil 1-0 Spain#Olympics on Red Button, @BBCiPlayer and the BBC Sport app: https://t.co/bL0jq41YFL#bbcolympics #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/bcKH5ybj5G — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 7, 2021

Sources have revealed that Los Blancos have been monitoring the Brazilian for quite some time. However, it is his eye-catching performances for his nation at the Olympic tournament in Tokyo that have made him a serious target for the Spanish giants.

Cunha started making waves during his time with FC Coritiba in Brazil. He moved to Europe in 2017, representing the likes of FC Sion and RB Leipzig before joining Hertha Berlin in January 2020. He bagged eight goals and eight assists for the Bundesliga side in 28 appearances last season.

The center forward has a contract with the German outfit until the summer of 2025. His current market value stands at €30 million, as per Transfermarkt. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid will be able to prise him away in the coming weeks.

The Real Madrid target impressed for Brazil at the Olympics this summer

What have Real Madrid been up to this summer?

Known for signing the biggest names in the market, Real Madrid fans will surely have a hard time seeing how things have been at the Santiago Bernabeu in the past few months. The Spanish giants have been forced to put their Galacticos mission aside and tackle the economic mess they've found themselves in in the wake of COVID-19.

La Liga will reduce Real Madrid's wage budget meaning some high earners must leave. Varane, Isco, Odegaard among those available. Mbappe is highly unlikely this summer. #RMFC [The Atheltic] pic.twitter.com/Ifj7BF1okY — Football Talk (@Football_TaIk) July 14, 2021

Los Blancos are still working hard to lower their wage bill to conform with La Liga's wage cap. Unless they raise a significant sum from sales, they won't be able to pay for new signings. The only major addition to the squad so far this summer is David Alaba, who arrived on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee