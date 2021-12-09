Real Madrid join Barcelona and Manchester United in race to sign versatile midfielder - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to battle it out with Manchester United and Barcelona for the signature of RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo. The youngster has attracted attention from a host of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances for Leipzig and the Spanish national side.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid have joined Manchester United and Barcelona in the race to sign Dani Olmo during the January transfer window. Los Blancos have been heavily dependent on the goal-scoring abilities of Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema this season. They will look to add some much needed creativity to their squad by signing Dani Olmo.

Olmo spent seven years with Barcelona's La Masia academy before leaving the club to join Dinamo Zagreb's youth system in 2014. He made his debut for Dinamo Zagreb during the 2014-15 season, and eventually became a regular starter for the club during the 2016-17 campaign.

Olmo was linked with a number of Europe's top clubs before he joined German giants RB Leipzig in January 2020, signing a four-year contract with the club. He scored seven goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season.

Olmo's consistent performances earned him a place in Luis Enrique's Spain squad for Euro 2020. The 23-year-old contributed three assists during the tournament and helped Spain reach the semi-finals. Olmo also helped La Roja reach the finals of the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

Real Madrid are bracing themselves for the potential exits of Isco and Gareth Bale next summer. The duo's respective contracts with Los Blancos are set to expire at the end of this season. Olmo's speed, technical ability and versatility make him the ideal replacement for the departing duo.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Barcelona is interested in signing Dani Olmo. The return of the former La Masia graduated to Spain is closer and closer. Real Madrid are also interested on signing him.



— Sport Barcelona is interested in signing Dani Olmo. The return of the former La Masia graduated to Spain is closer and closer. Real Madrid are also interested on signing him.— Sport https://t.co/slZmFsYNzf

Real Madrid will face stiff competition from Manchester United and Barcelona for the signature of Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo in action for Spain.

Real Madrid are likely to face stiff competition from Barcelona and Manchester United for the signature of Dani Olmo. The Blaugrana are desperate to sign a forward during the January transfer window to boost their attacking options.

Barcelona are currently suffering from an injury crisis in attack which has ruled out a number of players including Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Aguero. The Catalan giants could, however, prioritize the signing of a striker rather than a winger or an attacking midfielder like Olmo.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona are prioritising Ferran Torres over Dani Olmo and that's why negotiations with the latter are at a standstill currently. [sport] Barcelona are prioritising Ferran Torres over Dani Olmo and that's why negotiations with the latter are at a standstill currently. [sport]

Manchester United, on the other hand, are bracing themselves for the potential exits of Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba. Pogba and Lingard's contracts with the Red Devils are set to expire at the end of the season.

Also Read Article Continues below

The duo have thus far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with the club. Manchester United will therefore look to sign adequate replacements for the duo. Olmo, who is well-versed in German football, could easily slot into the Red Devils' new system under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra