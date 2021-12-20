Real Madrid join Liverpool and Manchester City in race for Premier League defender - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly registered an interest in Wolves youngster Rayan Ait-Nouri. The Frenchman has caught the attention of Manchester City and Liverpool thanks to his consistent performances for Bruno Lage's side.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are bracing themselves for the exit of veteran defender Marcelo at the end of the season. Los Blancos will therefore look to sign a replacement for the Brazilian.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are keen to sign a left-back next summer. Pep Guardiola has been forced to deploy Joao Cancelo as a left-back on a number of occasions this season due to the absence of top-quality left-backs in his squad.

Rayan Ait-Nouri joined Wolves from French club Angers on a season-long loan in the summer of 2020. He made 21 appearances for the Premier League club last season and scored one goal.

Wolves opted to exercise their option to sign him permanently last summer from Angers. The Frenchman has become a key member of the club's starting line-up this season, making eleven appearances in all competitions for the club. Ait-Nouri has attracted attention from Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool in recent weeks.

Real Madrid are likely to spend big during the 2022 summer transfer window

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is a Real Madrid transfer target

Real Madrid have refrained from signing a number of players and spending large sums of money on new signings during the last three transfer windows during the negative financial effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Spanish giants instead focused on parting ways with fringe players and some of the club's highest earners to reduce their wage bill. Real Madrid managed to sell the likes of Martin Odegaard and Raphael Varane last summer. Sergio Ramos also left the club after the expiration of his contract with Real Madrid at the end of last season.

The Spanish giants are bracing themselves for the potential exits of Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Isco next summer. The trio's respective contracts with Real Madrid are set to expire at the end of the season.

Real Madrid will therefore have the funds required to sign their top transfer targets during the 2022 summer transfer window. According to AS, Real Madrid will look to sign Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe next summer.

The Spanish giants are also likely to target the signing of a left-back and a long-term replacement for veteran midfielder Luka Modric.

