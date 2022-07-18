Real Madrid could jump ahead of Barcelona in race to sign La Liga midfielder: Reports

Real Madrid reportedly have the edge over Barcelona in their attempts to sign Las Palmas wonderkid Alberto Moleiro.

El Nacional has claimed that while a deal between the 18-year-old and Barca was close to being agreed, the two clubs ultimately were too far apart in their valuation of the player. Many have dubbed Moleiro 'the new Pedri', who also made the jump to the Camp Nou from Las Palmas.

Talks have now stalled between the parties due to Barcelona's troubling finances. Also, the Blaugrana have turned their attention to other transfer targets, having already captured fellow Spanish midfielder Pablo Torre.

This has left the door open for Florentino Perez to swoop in and sign one of Spain's most promising prospects.

Abe @AbeBuma Alberto Moleiro's likely signing for Barcelona from is quite not a big name but great talent



Truly have no idea how we hunt young talents from Palmas, it appears to be a thing now



Xavi's interest in reinforcing the squad with youngsters has my praise

The report claims that Real Madrid are extremely high on the creative playmaker's desired list, with their budget being no problem if they were to go ahead and complete the deal.

There is also the prospect that Moleiro could be loaned back to Las Palmas to continue his development. One thing is clear, he will certainly not sign for Madrid and play for their development team Castilla.

The teenager made 35 appearances in Spain's second tier last term as he helped his side to a fourth-place finish, while also bagging three goals. Moleiro's current contract runs until 2026.

The youngster is most comfortable on the left wing but is extremely versatile. The starlet has already played eight times for the Spain U-19 side and is expected to be a big player for his country in the future.

Las Palmas president confirms Barcelona deal for Spanish wonderkid broke down

Speaking to Cadena SER radio station, Miguel Angel Ramirez revealed that they were close to selling their prized asset to the Catalonian giants. However, Financial Fair Play restrictions ultimately blocked the move.

Ramirez also stated that other teams were interested in Moleiro, as he explained:

“I had an agreement with Barca that has been broken. Barca needs time because right now [Financial] Fair Play does not allow them to sign him and I have the pressure of other clubs that want the footballer."

He further added:

“Is he still available? I have no issue with reopening conversations. Now I have other options and I have no necessity to wait until Barca decides.”

Araújismo 🧉 @morinaaaa10 Alberto Moleiro is a serious baller. So excited to see him ball. Alberto Moleiro is a serious baller. So excited to see him ball. https://t.co/OVsYfTXMFf

