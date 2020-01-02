Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Gareth Bale replacement and more: EPL transfer news roundup January 2, 2020

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories for the day surrounding the Premier League!

Traore open to Madrid move

Wolves winger Adama Traore has revealed that he would be open to moving to Real Madrid despite being a Barcelona academy product. The attacker has taken the Premier League by storm this season with pace, power, dribbling, and crossing as he has four goals and assists, each, in the league so far.

When asked whether he would be open to a move to the Bernabeu, he said that he would join them and also stated that he didn’t leave the Catalans on good terms but preferred not to divulge further information.

"If I have to go to Madrid, I will go," he said.

"There was a misunderstanding with Barcelona. My departure was not the best, but I keep that story to myself."

Madrid contact Mane's agent

According to a report from Le10Sport, Real Madrid have made a contact with Sadio Mane’s agent over a potential move for the Senegalese. There have been reports of Zinedine Zidane being a fan of the player and according to the French outlet, the Frenchman has targeted the Liverpool man as a replacement for Gareth Bale.

Merson thinks Solskjaer wants Pogba gone

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson thinks that Manchester United could sell Paul Pogba this month because Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t trust the Frenchman. The Frenchman has been in the news after his agent Mino Raiola claimed that his client needs to be at a club like Juventus and Merson thinks that United could cash in on him in the winter market.

"I do not think Solskjaer trusts Pogba in the game and at the end of the day, if United could sell him at any time this month, then they would get rid of him," he said.