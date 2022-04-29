Real Madrid make early approach to sign Chelsea superstar - Reports

Real Madrid are interested in signing Chelsea defender Reece James, according to reports.

The England wing-back has become a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side and put on a man-of-the-match performance in the Blues' 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Thursday evening.

GOAL have reported that Real Madrid are one of a number of European clubs chasing the 22-year-old, but Los Blancos don't plan to sign him until the 2023 summer window. James was impressive during both legs of his side's Champions League quarter-final defeat to Madrid earlier in the campaign.

GOAL @goal



Madrid’s plan is to sign the wing-back in the 2023 summer transfer window Real Madrid have made an early transfer approach for Reece James.Madrid’s plan is to sign the wing-back in the 2023 summer transfer window Real Madrid have made an early transfer approach for Reece James.Madrid’s plan is to sign the wing-back in the 2023 summer transfer window 👀 https://t.co/J3meF2Kogi

James' current deal doesn't expire until 2025, and the club are keen to extend his deal at Stamford Bridge. Despite being one of Chelsea's best players this season, James is one of the lowest earners at the West London outfit.

The Blues will be keen not to let another one of their first-choice defenders move to the Bernabeu anytime soon, after Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed Antonio Rudiger would be joining Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

The GOAL report also claims that the Spanish giants' priority this summer is securing the signature of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, while also challenging the Blues and Liverpool for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Reece James @reecejames_24 & stick with us! The marathon continues. Felt like we deserved more. Thank you for the support& stick with us! The marathon continues. Felt like we deserved more. Thank you for the support♥️ & stick with us! The marathon continues. https://t.co/smvi95H0Pi

Roy Keane praises Real Madrid-linked Cheslea defender following excellent Old Trafford display

The Chelsea academy graduate put in a fine display against the Red Devils, with his fine cross leading to Marcos Alonso's opener on the hour mark.

James also hit the post towards the end of the encounter and told Sky Sports afterwards, as per Football.London:

"No, it did not look in to be fair and I knew straight away that I should have scored, but life goes on and we can’t dwell on it."

Sky Sports pundit and Manchester United legend Roy Keane was full of praise for the youngster after the game, and was impressed by his maturity.

Keane stated:

"I like that attitude from him, but he said life goes on. I would like him to be a little bit more frustrated than that.

"But what a player Chelseanhave on their hands here. He’s 22-years-old, he looks like a boxer, he is a powerful boy, a fit lad, what a game he had tonight."

James' development has been hampered this season due to a hamstring injury he suffered at the end of December, which subsequently kept him out for over two months.

He has, however, made 33 appearances for the Blues across the campaign, scoring on five occasions.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava