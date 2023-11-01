Real Madrid make transfer decision on 23-year-old amid Liverpool and Arsenal interest: Reports

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have reportedly made a decision regarding the future of Aurelien Tchouameni, a player who has been the subject of interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

As claimed by 90Min, Los Blancos have absolutely no intention of letting the France international depart despite rumors surrounding his future.

Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal have been strongly linked with the French midfield dynamo in the recent past. While Jurgen Klopp's side remain a long-term admirer of the defensive midfielder, Arsenal have also stepped up their interest in recent months.

As claimed by 90Min, Liverpool got in touch with Real Madrid regarding Tchouameni in the summer. It has been claimed that the Reds were encouraged by Jude Bellingham's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu and hoped that Tchouameni could be made available.

Arsenal have also made contact with the Spanish capital club in recent weeks as per the report. However. Real Madrid have made it abundantly clear to both clubs that the Frenchman is regarded as an indispensable member of the side.

Tchouameni joined Los Blancos from AS Monaco in the summer of 2022 in a deal potentially rising to a value of €100 million. However, he couldn't establish himself as a key player during his first season at the club.

Things have changed drastically for the Frenchman this season and he has become a key player in Carlo Ancelotti's new-look midfield. Tchouameni has been almost ever-present in the starting XI this campaign and has pretty much made the number six position his own.

The 23-year-old has scored once in 14 outings across competitions this season and has been a key reason behind Real Madrid's excellent start to the season. Los Blancos are currently leading the La Liga table with 28 points from nine games.

Real Madrid midfielder explains how Manchester United superstar Casemiro helped him settle at the club

Aurelien Tchouameni has opened up on how Manchester United midfielder Casemiro helped him during the early stages of his Real Madrid career. The Frenchman joined Los Blancos from AS Monaco in July 2022 and linked up with Casemiro, although for a brief period.

Casemiro joined Manchester United in late August with Tchouameni seen as the long-term successor of the departed club legend. The 23-year-old has explained how Casemiro helped him get settled at the Spanish capital club. He said (via MadridXtra):

"Casemiro? We played together for about two months in pre-season. I remember after every game he would come up to me and tell me what I had done right, what I had done wrong. It was good."

Casemiro spent the best years of his career at Real Madrid and won everything with the club. During his nine-year stay at the Bernabeu, the Brazil international won five UEFA Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups.