Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to use Ferland Mendy in a new position – Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly set to use Ferland Mendy as a centre-back this season. With Sergio Ramos' departure and Raphael Varane possibly moving to Manchester United, Ancelotti could be short on centre-back options.

As per a report in La Sexta, the Italian manager believes Mendy's physicality and defensive awareness make him a solid option at the heart of the defense.

🕹 FT: Real Madrid 3-1 Fuenlabrada;

(Mariano, Gila, Ødegaard).



The training match has ended in victory for Carlo Ancelotti side. #rmalive pic.twitter.com/XD2tBOAArO — BlancoReport (@BlancoReport) July 11, 2021

The majority of Mendy's 38 appearances in all competitions last season were at left-back.

Carlo Ancelotti to call on Real Madrid's veterans

With some top players leaving and no sign of potential arrivals, Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly ready to call on the services of the veteran footballers at Real Madrid. The Italian recently spoke to Real Madrid's official TV channel, highlighting his plans for some of the senior players.

Raphaël Varane is due to join Real Madrid’s training on July 23, although there is no fixed date for the outcome of the matter. Carlo Ancelotti wants to keep him and wants to change his mind. #MUFC [@MarioCortegana via @MadridXtra] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 15, 2021

"I've really enjoyed finding those two things: the quality among the youngsters, many of whom I didn't know very well, and, above all, the hunger and commitment from the likes of Carvajal, Nacho, Marcelo, Lucas Vázquez and Isco, who've won it all in recent years and still have great desire, excitement and hunger to have a good season, which is what we're all looking to do," he said.

"We have to take the club's history into account. As a team, we have to play well and show the quality we've got out on the pitch. We also have to play a high-energy, high-intensity game, both with and without the ball, which is what the modern game requires of you: high intensity both on and off the ball."

Real Madrid start their pre-season at the end of this month. They face Rangers on 25 July before taking on AC Milan on 8 August.

