Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane addresses speculation regarding his future

Real Madrid's under-fire manager Zinedine Zidane has spoken about speculation regarding his future at the club.

Zidane and Real Madrid have not enjoyed the best of starts this season, and as a result, it has been suggested that Zidane's job could be on the line.

Real Madrid boss believes he has the support of his players

Real Madrid have enjoyed phenomenal success under the management of Zidane. The former Los Blancos player led the club to three successive Champions League titles during his first spell with the club, before winning the league last season.

Real Madrid have not been in good form

However, they have endured a poor start to the current campaign. Having lost 1-0 to Cadiz in La Liga a week ago, Los Blancos lost 3-2 to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday despite the Ukrainian side fielding a second-string squad after key players tested positive for COVID-19.

With the El Clasico against Barcelona coming up, it has reported that a poor performance and result could result in Zidane facing the sack.

However, the Real Madrid manager believes that he has the support of his players.

"Yes, [I feel support from] all of them. Ultimately, I've won many things with these players; they have made me win a lot of things."

While admitting that Real Madrid were not in a good moment, Zidane pointed out that a change in mindset was needed.

"I will be with these players to the death. They are the ones who fight and run. I can see the support, yes, but for now, what's important for us is to change the mindset."

The 48-year old stated that nothing had changed and he remains in complete control of the squad.

"Nothing at all has changed. It was the same last year, the same in my first period. It doesn't change. What I have to do is my job, give 100 per cent as always and, to the rest, nothing. We look at the games."

Zidane, now in his second spell as the manager of Real Madrid, said that he had always been critical of himself.

"I've always been critical of myself. It's the engine to improve. After a defeat, as coach, most of the criticism is for me, and that's normal. I don't live in the past; I'm interested in what lies ahead."

Today, Lionel Messi and Barcelona await Zidane's Real Madrid and it will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious.

