Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane gives update on Sergio Ramos situation

Zinedine Zidane has revealed that he had sent a message to Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos, who underwent surgery on Saturday. The Spanish defender has not featured for the Los Blancos since the loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup in January.

Sergio Ramos joined Real Madrid from Sevilla in the summer of 2005 and gradually developed into one of the best central defenders in the world. The Spaniard has been indispensable for the Los Blancos in the last decade and has been integral to the club’s success during that time. This season, he has already appeared 18 times in all competitions for the Spanish giants.

Sergio Ramos had returned to training this week but was unable to deal with the pain arising from a recent knee injury. The Spaniard decided to have surgery to treat the internal meniscus of the left knee. Speaking after the hard-fought 2-1 win over Huesca on Saturday, Zidane revealed that the operation has been successful. However, the Real Madrid manager did not disclose any expected date of the return for the player.

“It was important that his mind was put at ease. The operation had to be done because he was at the limit. I sent Sergio a message, I know the operation went well and the good thing is that from tomorrow he's going to get to work on returning as soon as possible and that's good news for us” said Zidane

Sergio Ramos requires surgery on his knee and will be sidelined for up to 7 weeks, per @miguelitocope



His existing contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season pic.twitter.com/tQ1ENxzzgm — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 6, 2021

The Real Madrid skipper’s current contract ends this summer and talks of an extension have not reached a conclusive end yet. Sergio Ramos is already generating interest from quite a few top clubs around Europe, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up next season.

Zidane happy that Real Madrid managed to win despite missing several key players

On Saturday, Real Madrid were missing as many as seven first-team members, but still showed determination and resolve to snatch all three points. And Zidane was delighted with the character shown by his wards.

BREAKING: Real Madrid confirms @SergioRamos underwent surgery on his left knee. He will be out for approximately six weeks. Get well soon! 💪 pic.twitter.com/MOtAEDwEjz — 433 (@433) February 6, 2021

“I'm very happy with our performance, and not just with the win, but because of how we fought and the character we showed. We had seven players out, including our captain having surgery, but that's how it is, it's no excuse and we have to keep fighting at the very least. The players kept believing until the end, knowing we would have to suffer” said Zidane.