Real Madrid plotting move for Manchester City winger - Reports

Real Madrid are considering a move for Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez as they are shaping up for a squad overhaul this summer.

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly unhappy with the consistency levels of his current crop of attackers, and has been left impressed with Mahrez’s displays this season.

The Algerian has played a key role for Manchester City this season, who are well on course to reclaim the Premier League title from Liverpool.

As per Foot Mercato, Zidane and his staff were impressed with Mahrez’s last few performances for Manchester City, and want to add him to their squad. However, signing him won’t be easy as he has become an integral part of the Manchester City team.

Riyad Mahrez can give Real Madrid the cutting edge they are missing

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

When Real Madrid signed Eden Hazard, they expected to build a quality attack around him. However, the Belgian has struggled with injuries which have led to inconsistent performances.

The likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio are still young and haven't been influential enough for Real Madrid this season.

Although Real Madrid have managed to keep pace with Atletico Madrid in La Liga, Los Blancos know they will have to add more quality to their squad if they are to return to where they were a few years ago.

Riyad Mahrez is the kind of player who can provide the missing cutting edge and flair to their attack. The Algerian’s performances have gradually improved under Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement

Mahrez’s off-the-ball positioning has improved and he has become a lot more tactically aware. This could hold him in good stead under Zidane.

Mahrez has scored seven goals and provided four assists in the Premier League so far, and will hope to match last season’s tally of 11 goals. His best season in the Premier League came at Leicester City, when he scored 17 goals and powered them to an unexpected Premier League title.