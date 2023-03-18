Real Madrid named favorites to sign €110m rated Chelsea and Liverpool target - Reports

Real Madrid are widely regarded as the frontrunners ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool to secure the services of RB Leipzig's defensive stalwart, Josko Gvardiol. Los Blancos may even be able to complete the signing of the Croatian centre-back during the upcoming transfer window.

Notably, despite facing competition from Premier League powerhouses like Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, the Madridistas are seen as the next home for the defender. According to 90min (via GOAL), Gvardiol himself is eager to finalize a deal with the Spanish giants at the earliest possible opportunity.

Just 21, Gvardiol has a €110m release clause in his current contract, which is set to expire in 2024. Although Leipzig would like to keep him for the remainder of his tenure, the highly rated defender could very well leave the club in the near future.

Real Madrid have made their interest in signing the Croatia international known on multiple occasions in the past and are reportedly leading the race for his signature. However, with Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham also on their radar, it remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants will be able to realistically acquire both Bundesliga stars.

As for Gvardiol, he will be back in action on Saturday when Leipzig face VFL Bochum in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea and Real Madrid set to face each other in Champions League quarter-final, with Liverpool knocked out

The Champions League draw took place on Friday (17 March), unleashing a tantalizing matchup between Chelsea and Real Madrid in the quarterfinals. This is notably a rematch of last season's encounter.

If Chelsea's ambition is to surpass last year's effort, they will have to navigate past the winners of Manchester City versus Bayern Munich in the semifinal. The Blues have beaten both sides in the past, but will have concerns about the Madridistas. Last time out, they fell agonizingly short of creating history with a stunning second-leg comeback in Madrid.

Undoubtedly, they find themselves in the more challenging side of the final-eight bracket, as the other quarterfinals feature a clash between Benfica and Inter Milan, and AC Milan against Napoli. Their next opponents, Real Madrid, enjoyed an impressive win over Liverpool and will likely be prepared for the Blues.

Unlike last year, the Blues will play the first leg away, taking place on Wednesday, 12 April, with the second leg played at home on Tuesday, 18 April.

