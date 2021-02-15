Real Madrid make new contract offer to star man amidst interest from Juventus - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly trying to do all in their power to make sure club captain Sergio Ramos extends his current contract. Ramos' deal with Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of the season, which has led to him being linked with a move to Juventus.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are close to reopening talks with Ramos regarding a contract extension. The Los Blancos will reportedly offer the veteran defender a two year deal which will include a 10% cut to his current salary.

Sergio Ramos joined Real Madrid from Sevilla in the summer of 2005 in a deal worth €27 million. He has gone on to become one of the greatest defenders of his generation during his fifteen years at the Spanish capital.

Ramos has led Real Madrid to five La Liga titles and four Champions League titles during his time at the club. The Spanish defender played an integral role in Real Madrid winning the La Liga title last season and remains one of the club's best players despite being 34.

Real Madrid are desperate to keep hold of Ramos beyond this season and are willing to break one of their club policies to do so. Los Blancos offer players above the age of 30 a one-year contract extension, but are willing to make an exception in the case of Ramos.

Sergio Ramos, however, is looking for an increase in his current salary, a request Real Madrid are reluctant to meet due to their current financial situation.

Ramos is yet to sign a new deal with Real Madrid and has been heavily linked with a move to the likes of Juventus and Manchester United in recent months. Reports, however, suggest that Real Madrid will do their best to keep hold of their club captain.

Real Madrid are requesting Sergio Ramos take a pay cut so that they can pay Gareth Bale, AS reports 🤔



They cannot afford to match Ramos' current salary and hope he agrees to a reduction so that they can pay Bale the €30m they will owe him for the next year 👀 pic.twitter.com/PStW9wHIW0 — Goal (@goal) February 13, 2021

Sergio Ramos likely to stay at Real Madrid despite being linked with a move to Juventus

C.A. Osasuna v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

Advertisement

It seems unlikely that Sergio Ramos will end his fifteen year association with Real Madrid at the end of this season. Ramos is the club captain, and has a close relationship with the club hierarchy and manager, Zinedine Zidane.

Juventus are rumored to be interested in reuniting Ramos with his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin. Juventus, however, already possess a number of top-quality options in the center of defense.

Real Madrid 'make David Alaba their No 1 target to replace Sergio Ramos' https://t.co/ebZQXUeLf7 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) February 13, 2021

Andrea Pirlo's side have focused on signing young talent in recent transfer windows, as opposed to signing older players on free transfers. So a move for Sergio Ramos does not seem to be on the cards for Juventus.