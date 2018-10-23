Real Madrid News: World-Class striker linked, forward suspended for El Clasico and more – 22nd October 2018

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

All the latest Real Madrid news from today in one place!

#1 Vinicius Jr suspended for El Clasico

Real Madrid's goalscoring issues look set to continue as Vinicius Jr will be suspended for El Clasico. The Brazilian was sent off in the match vs Celta B after picking up a second booking for diving. The forward argued with the referee in the first half and got himself into the referee's book.

Los Blancos are now planning to appeal against the second yellow card. They are keen on having him available for the Clasico. Lopetegui is looking to get him into the first squad to see if he can pitch in with the goals.

#2 Real Madrid eye Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The 13-time Champions League winners are desperately looking for goals and are keen on signing a striker in January. The Spanish giants have now been linked with a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Reports in Cadena Cope suggest that Florentino Perez is keen on signing him as a short-term solution. The president is not willing to spend big in the winter transfer window and wants to wait until the summer before making a big money move.

Zlatan will be free during January and Los Blancos are looking to get him on a short-term loan deal. The La Galaxy striker has been scoring goals for fun in the MLS – 22 goals in 26 games. [READ MORE]

#3 Ramos and Marcelo backing Lopetegui

Sergio Ramos and Marcelo have spoken to the media after reports of Lopetegui's possible sacking have spread like wildfire. The two most experienced Madrid players have now come out in support of their manager.

“Individual mistakes have condemned us but we should not point the finger at anyone, the only way to turn this around is to be united. Lopetegui is a very motivating person, he convinces, and we have to believe, he is the first to believe, we need unity. If I am asked for an opinion, I give it, but I do not think that an opinion of mine could influence such an important decision as the coach’s continuity,” said Ramos.

“We’re with the coach to the death. He tells us things very clearly. He has a really good relationship with us. It’s unfair, as you were with Benitez. I don’t like it when the coach isn’t allowed to work. It’s very unfair. The journalists, when they ask, form an opinion. We’re worried, the pressure of playing at Madrid is tremendous,” said Marcelo.