Real Madrid news: Arjen Robben reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival was not the only reason for his Los Blancos exit

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 138 // 24 May 2019, 13:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Departing Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has opened up about the reasons for his departure from Real Madrid in 2009, stating that the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo was not the only reason why he left.

In case you didn't know

Robben departed the Santiago Bernabeu and moved to Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich for an undisclosed fee as it was believed that the Netherland international was surplus to requirements at the club after Ronaldo's arrival from Manchester United.

Ronaldo's record transfer was part of a massive reshuffle commanded by Florentino Perez, who returned to the Madrid outfit as club president.

After a decade-long spell with Bayern Munich, Robben recently announced that he was ready to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old has won eight Bundesliga titles, one Champions League trophy and DFB-Pokal titles during his stint at the club.

The heart of the matter

Robben has now revealed that the arrival of Ronaldo was not the only reason why he left Los Blancos but it was the politics st play upon Perez's arrival that led to the decision.

Speaking to Goal and SPOX, he said, "It became difficult for me because of the change of president at Real. I actually felt very comfortable there and played very well, but when politics come into play and you do not get a real chance, you have to make a decision whether you want to keep fighting or to go and continue your career elsewhere."

"It was not just Ronaldo. Perez returned as the club's president. He then bought Ronaldo, but also Kaka, [Karim] Benzema and Xabi Alonso. Real spent so much money and we were told that they needed to make a bit of money back on outgoing transfers."

"For me it was a shame, because I had a very good relationship with the former coach Manuel Pellegrini. In addition, I had perhaps the best pre-season of my career."

Advertisement

He added, "I talked to Mark and to Van Gaal. He told me how had he plans for me. Both clearly signalled to me: 'Come to Munich, please'."

"I remember the decision was not easy. We sat together as a family on the terrace and talked. After all, it was about leaving a big club like Real Madrid. There was no turning back then."

"By comparison, Bayern was not so successful in Europe at the time. My goal had always been to win the Champions League. I wanted to show that I was good enough. The move to Bayern was the best decision of my career."

What's next?

Robben will leave Bayern Munich after their DFB-Pokal final against RB Leipzig on May 25.