Real Madrid News: Arsene Wenger believes Eden Hazard will not be able to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid v Club Brugge KV: Group A - UEFA Champions League

What's the story?

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is of the opinion that Eden Hazard will not be able to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

However, the Frechman has backed the former Chelsea star to rediscover his form at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In case you didn't know...

Hazard joined Real Madrid during the summer transfer window after spending seven seasons at Chelsea. But the Belgium international has so far failed to replicate the devastating form that made him one of the most feared wingers in the world.

Hazard was heavily criticized for appearing out of shape during Los Blancos' pre-season campaign.

Hazard, who has thus far made six appearances in all competitions for his new employers, scored his first goal for Real Madrid during their 4-2 win over Granada last weekend.

The 28-year-old was in action last night, making two assists as Belgium thrashed San Marino 9-0 in a Euro qualifier.

The heart of the matter

Wenger believes that Belgian winger Hazard will rediscover his form but will not able to fill the void left by Ronaldo, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018. The 3-time Premier League winning manager was talking to bein SPORTS and said,

"He will be the answer but not in replacing Ronaldo that is for sure- He will not score 50 goals a year because that's now how they play football.

"They need another goal scorer in Real Madrid because Benzema is now 32 and if they had someone younger around him to score the goals, maybe they could do very well. Eden Hazard is an exceptional player to create chances to sometimes finish when he needs to do in big games.

"He's not scared of anybody - I don't think Real have yet to see the real Hazard, he's not as sharp physically as he can be. That's why I believe they will discover the real Hazard."

What's next

Hazard's Belgium will next face Kazakhstan in a EURO qualifier on Sunday.