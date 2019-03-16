×
Real Madrid news: Bayern Munich star confirms Ronaldo and Ramos urged him to join Los Blancos

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
1.37K   //    16 Mar 2019, 15:18 IST

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool
Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

What's the story?

Bayern Munich star, Robert Lewandowski, admitted that Real Madrid icons, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos, asked him to join Los Blancos a few years ago.

In case you didn't know..

Robert Lewandowski has been a vital part of Bayern Munich for some time now. Despite a poor start to the campaign, the 30-year-old Polish ace is the top scorer of Bundesliga this season with 17 goals.

As a result of his exploits, it is crystal clear that he is playing a crucial role in Bayern Munich being at the top of the table with 57 points, just ahead on second-placed Dortmund on goal difference.

Lewandowski is also the joint highest scorer in UEFA Champions League campaign so far with 8 goals. Unfortunately, Bayern Munich were knocked out by Liverpool in the Round of 16, which means it is very likely that he will not stay as the top scorer for long.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are enduring an abysmal season. While Sergio Ramos remains the captain of the team, Cristiano Ronaldo left Los Blancos last summer to join Juventus and is playing a vital role in their campaign.

The heart of the matter

It is no secret that Real Madrid was linked with the Poland striker due to his calibre a few seasons back.

In an interview with Spanish journalist Guillem Balaque on BBC Radio 5, Lewandowski confirmed that both Ramos and Ronaldo urged him to join Real Madrid after he had joined Bayern Munich.

When asked whether Ramos and Ronaldo convinced him to join Los Blancos, Lewandowski said:

"Yeah, but you know, if you play at the high level, everyone says 'He can move there or there or there', but it's not important for me. Because I know the feeling, and I know after what everyone has said, so many teams want you, but the most important thing is what I want. And what I decide. So this time I'm not thinking about another move in my career."

What's next?

With Robert Lewandowski stating recently that he would like to retire at Bayern Munich, it looks like the ship has sailed for both parties. However, stranger things have happened in football.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football FC Bayern Munich Football Cristiano Ronaldo Robert Lewandowski La Liga News
