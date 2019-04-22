×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid news: Benzema surpasses Ronaldo's season goal tally with scintillating hat-trick

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
161   //    22 Apr 2019, 10:16 IST

RC Deportivo La Coruna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
RC Deportivo La Coruna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema continued his incredible form this season with a phenomenal hat-trick against Athletic Bilbao to take his season tally ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's at Juventus.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid established a thumping 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday to move seven points behind rivals Atletico Madrid in the league table.

Benzema, who scored all three goals, was hailed by Zinedine Zidane as the "best No.9 in the world" following his heroics during the game. The Frenchman said (via Goal), "For me Karim is the best No.9 in the world, although there are many good players, and others might choose someone else."

"What he has been doing here over 10 years means everything. His goals are impressive and I am happy for him. He has confidence in himself, always aims to improve."

"But his team were helping him, with Marco's [Asensio] cross, [Jesus] Vallejo's recovery of the ball to start off the move for the first goal."

The heart of the matter

With the hat-trick, Benzema takes his league tally to 21, which is more than Ronaldo, who has so far netted 19 Serie A goals for Juventus.

This is the first time the Frenchman has scored 21 goals since the 2015-16 season and the third time he has reached the 20-goal milestone in La Liga. Last campaign, he netted only five goals in 31 league appearances for the club.

Benzema also boasts of having scored more headed goals than Ronaldo, with eleven scored in that manner in all competitions this season.

What's next?

Real Madrid, who sit at third place on the table, are next scheduled to face Getafe CF in La Liga on Thursday night. The latter overcame Sevilla with ease over the weekend but remain 10 points behind their upcoming opponents.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Karim Benzema Zinedine Zidane
Advertisement
'I played according to Ronaldo': Karim Benzema takes sly dig at former Real Madrid superstar; claims he is the leader now
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Key statistics reveal just how important the Portuguese was to Real Madrid's success
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: 'We don't talk about Ronaldo in the dressing room' - Thibaut Courtois
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible return to Madrid after Juventus' CL defeat
RELATED STORY
3 Real Madrid players that could soon link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo finishes 2018 as Real Madrid top-scorer despite leaving six months ago
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: The aftershocks of Cristiano Ronaldo's departure
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's preferred starting XI for the next season
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo and Real Madrid: The end of an eventful journey
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Marcelo confesses he already knew about Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit plan
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us