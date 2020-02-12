Real Madrid News: Branislav Ivanovic says Eden Hazard 'made Chelsea fly'; backs him to succeed at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard

Chelsea legend Branislav Ivanovic was full of praise for former teammate Eden Hazard in an exclusive interview with Spanish publication Marca and is confident that he will succeed at Real Madrid.

The Serbian spent the best part of 9 years at Stamford Bridge and has played with Hazard for five seasons and won two Premier League trophies with the Belgian. A player who has had the privilege of witnessing a magician such as Hazard, the defender insisted that the former Chelsea winger will turn things around at the Santiago Bernabeu after a rocky start to life in Spain. He began,

"I think he (Eden Hazard) is not well physically.

"He was injured a couple of times, but everyone knows that Hazard is one of the best and will prove it. For me, he is one of the best players, with excellent quality. I wish him lots of success and good luck. Of course, without injuries, it would be easier.

"Real Madrid is the biggest team in the world and the pressure is different from that of the Premier League, but I think he is a player who can face it and I hope that next season he has no injuries.

Branislav Ivanovic celebrating with Eden Hazard

Ivanovic also reckoned that the Real Madrid's #7 propelled Chelsea to glory during his decorated spell at Stamford Bridge, saying,

"I was lucky not to play much against him, but I enjoyed watching him play against other defences and, in a short time, he made Chelsea fly. So I hope he will recover physically and start giving his best for Real Madrid.

Hazard has had terrible luck with injuries so far this season after returning ahead of the start of the season in an admittedly unfit state. After a string of good performances towards the back end of 2019, an injury he suffered against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League ruled him out of action for a couple of months.

The World Cup Silver Ball winner is expected to return to action soon and has already begun training with Los Blancos after having successfully recovered from the injury.