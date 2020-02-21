Real Madrid News: Casemiro hoped for Neymar linkup at Santiago Bernabeu

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar Jr.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, in an interview with Jose Ramon de la Morena on Onda Cero, revealed that he hoped for Neymar to join Los Blancos in the summer. The Brazilian superstar was strongly linked with an exit from Parc des Princes and it was reported that former club Barcelona and Los Blancos courted the attacker.

Unfortunately for Neymar, though, no move materialised despite multiple conflicting reports and ended up extending his stay at the French capital and wowing to win over the PSG faithful. Speaking on his compatriot, Casemiro said,

"I wanted Neymar to come to Real Madrid, I speak to him almost every day, he's a great player."

The defensive midfielder then went on to discuss the ambitions for Real Madrid this season. The Brazilian said,

"The league is what shows consistency throughout the year, it's every weekend, but when the Bernabeu has the Champions League anthem, Madrid is different."

He also spoke about what his personal preference is in terms of silverware.

"I prefer winning the Champions League."

Los Blancos are enjoying a superb campaign in the Spanish top-flight and lead rivals FC Barcelona by a point. After a trip to Levante this Sunday, they prepare to host Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the Bernabeu.

Neymar, however, is set to play for PSG's survival in Europe's premier cup competition after a 2-1 away loss to Borussia Dortmund.