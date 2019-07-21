Real Madrid News: Cesc Fabregas believes Los Blancos' style suits Eden Hazard

Former Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes Eden Hazard is more suited to Real Madrid's brand of football where there are spaces to run into and no compulsion on the positional aspects of the game.

According to the 32-year-old, Hazard loves freedom on the pitch and therefore, Real Madrid will be the ideal place for him.

Cesc Fabregas and Eden Hazard were the masterminds of many victories for Chelsea under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, owing to their similar wavelength of creativity on the football pitch.

The former joined Chelsea in 2014 from Barcelona and won the Premier League twice, along with one FA Cup and League Cup each. Despite being a La Masia graduate, Fabregas reckons his former teammate's skills will be honed at Madrid, where he would also get to be more expressive.

Meanwhile, Hazard switched from Chelsea to Real Madrid earlier this summer to complete his dream move after seven stellar years at Stamford Bridge. During his time with Chelsea, he won almost everything and left as arguably the club's best player in terms of quality and technical ability.

Fabregas, convinced that Hazard will flourish at the Bernabeu, said (via Marca):

"Hazard is an incredible player who makes the difference, he is the kind of player that was made to play at Real Madrid because he needs a lot of space to run into, to have the ball and drive, he likes to move around the field and you can't say to him to 'stay there'."

The veteran midfielder also explained why playing at Barcelona is different, and a place where the best of Hazard wouldn't have risen to the surface. Fabregas added:

"At Barcelona, for example, it's a team more about positioning, for everyone to be in their place to circulate the ball. He likes to go to the ball, to have freedom and he can give Real Madrid much more than he could to Barcelona."

Presently, both Fabregas and Hazard are training with their respective clubs. On 24 July, Real Madrid will lock horns with Arsenal in the International Champions Cup.