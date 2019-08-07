Real Madrid News: Cesc Fabregas reacts to Eden Hazard looking overweight

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Eden Hazard

What’s the story?

Cesc Fabregas has backed Eden Hazard to flourish at Real Madrid, with the former Chelsea midfielder dismissing reports of the Belgian being overweight.

In case you didn’t know...

New Real Madrid signing Hazard hasn’t had the best of starts for the Spanish giants. Hazard has thus far failed to make an impact in Real Madrid’s dismal pre-season campaign, failing to score in any of the first five games. Hazard seemed to be struggling with his fitness in the 60 odd minutes he played in Real Madrid’s 7-3 humiliation at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

Few days back, there were reports in the Spanish media suggesting that Hazard was “7 kg overweight” when he arrived at the Spanish capital, and that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was allegedly furious with the Belgian's out-of-shape physical stature.

The 28-year-old, who completed his dream move to Real Madrid this summer, was given a grand welcome at the Bernabeu, with as many as 55 thousand supporters attending the unveiling.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with COPE, the current Monaco midfielder reflected on the physical state of Hazard.

“They talk a lot about his weight. It seems like people haven't seen the Premier League for the last seven years.

“Maybe in pre-season things are a bit harder but you have to give him time, not just for his physical state but because he has to adapt to a new philosophy, another type of play, other pressures.”

The former Barcelona star also backed his ex-Chelsea teammate to come good for Real Madrid.

"Madrid and Barca have pressures of all kinds and I think he didn't even know. I'm sure Eden will do well, because he's a crack and I have no doubts about him."

What’s next?

Labelled as one of the world’s best by many, it will be interesting to see how Hazard fares for Real Madrid.