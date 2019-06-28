Real Madrid News: 'Chelsea lost a key player and Madrid have gained one'- Blues legend Gianfranco Zola on Eden Hazard's transfer

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 180 // 28 Jun 2019, 17:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Eden Hazard

What's the story?

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has hailed Eden Hazard, stating that the Belgian deserves the best at Real Madrid, as that is what he deserves. The former Blue also claimed that the winger would be great for the Spanish giants.

In case you didn't know...

Hazard finally completed his dream move to Real Madrid earlier in June after enjoying a terrific campaign with Chelsea. After months of speculation, the Belgian forward became Los Blancos' latest Galactico for a reported fee of around €100 million, excluding add-ons.

Since moving to Chelsea from Lille in 2012, Hazard finished his tenure at Stamford Bridge with 110 goals. The 28-year-old scored 85 goals and 54 assists in the Premier League, leaving as one of the most successful players to have donned the famous blue.

In the recently concluded campaign, the attacker racked up 21 goals and 17 assists across all competitions. He was also involved in most number of goals (16 goals, 15 assists) in the Premier League too.

Owing to his brilliance, Chelsea won the Europa League, with Hazard scoring twice in the final against Arsenal. He also helped Chelsea to secure a top four spot in the domestic league, thereby guaranteeing Champions League football next season.

The heart of the matter

Zola has flaunted his admiration for Hazard, admitting that the Blues have lost a key player.

Speaking in an interview with AS, Zola said:

"Madrid have bought a fantastic player. This year he was incredible. And as a person, that's how he is too. Chelsea lost a key player and Madrid have gained one. I wish him all the best and that it goes as well at Madrid as it did at Chelsea. That's what he deserves.

Last year, he was very good for us and he participated in close to 40% of the goals. Not just scoring but assisting too. He was really good, his numbers were incredible too. Some leaders speak a lot in the dressing room, on the field and others do it with actions contributing important things in games, deciding big games. He will be a great player for Madrid."

Advertisement

He also claimed that he would pick Hazard over himself. When asked about whether Hazard is better than he were, Zola replied:

"It's tough to make comparisons but if I had to choose, I'd pick him."

What's next?

Hazard is set to feature for Los Blancos in the pre-season friendlies. Meanwhile, the Blues take on Bohemians on 11 July in a friendly.