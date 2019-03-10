×
Real Madrid news: Comparing Gareth Bale to Cristiano Ronaldo is unfair, says a former Spurs midfielder

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
2.22K   //    10 Mar 2019, 11:12 IST

Malaga CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Malaga CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Former Spurs midfielder Gus Poyet believes that it is unfair to compare Gareth Bale's performances for Real Madrid to that of Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that nobody can do what the Portuguese did.

In case you didn't know...

When Ronaldo left for Serie A giants Juventus last summer, Bale was expected to slide into his role and finally use the opportunity to shine.

However, the Welshman has failed to impress in what could only be called a disastrous campaign for Los Blancos, who recently suffered two consecutive Clasico defeats to Barcelona and crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Ajax. 

Despite having won four Champions League trophies, three Super Cups, three Club World Cups and a Liga title with the side, Bale has been at the heart of scrutiny owing to his inconsistent performances. The former Spurs star was also criticised by his own teammates for his inability to speak Spanish and his refusal to spend time with them off the pitch.

The heart of the matter

Poyet has come out in defense of Bale stating that the criticisms are not fair to the Welshman and comparing him to the club's all-time top scorer does him no good.

Speaking to Goal, he said, "The main problem with Gareth is that he’s at Real Madrid and as soon as Cristiano Ronaldo left, people wanted him to be Ronaldo. He’s not the same, he’s Gareth Bale. 

"We think somebody will need to step up and do the job of Cristiano Ronaldo – nobody in the world can do that! You can’t bring in someone similar to Ronaldo. It’s unfair on Bale.

"He’s the same person who scored in the Copa del Rey final when he ran 60 yards to score the winner. He's the same player who scored the overhead kick in the Champions League final. He’s the same person who has been there for his country. He’s Gareth Bale."

The former Spurs man stressed upon the idea that individuality is one of the most efficient ways to allow a player to get the best out of himself.

"It’s very important to adapt to where you are, who you are and who you’re working with."

"That’s natural. But we’re all different. He [Bale] obviously lives a quiet life alone and keeps himself to himself and his friends and family.

"When he was winning the Champions League, nobody was talking about it. Or when he scored in the Champions League final. He was the same person, doing the same things. You have to accept everyone who they are.

What's next?

Real Madrid are next scheduled to face Valladolid in LaLiga later tonight.

