Real Madrid News: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals how Zinedine Zidane made him 'feel special' during Los Blancos stint

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reminisced about his time working under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, revealing that the Frenchman's honesty and attitude towards him always made him feel special.

Ronaldo enjoyed immense success during his time with Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning several titles which include the 2016-17 edition of La Liga, a Supercopa de España, a UEFA Super Cup and three consecutive Champions League titles.

The 34-year-old surprisingly departed the Madrid outfit in the same summer as Zidane and joined Serie A giants Juventus in the hopes of a new challenge.

The Portuguese talisman helped the Old Lady to their eighth consecutive Serie A title at the end of last season and became the first player ever to win three of Europe's top five leagues. He tallied 28 goals in all competitions for the Bianconeri and was named Serie A's Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Zidane made his return as Real Madrid manager for a second stint in March as the Spanish giants endured a torrid season under the tutelage of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

In a recent interview with DAZN, Ronaldo discussed his relationship with Zidane and heaped praise on the manager for the way he led the team. The former Real Madrid star said,

"The confidence that a player needs does not only come from himself but also the players around him and the coach.

"You need to feel like you are an important part of the group and Zidane made me feel special. He helped me a lot. I already had a lot of respect for him but working with him made me admire him more.

"That’s because of what he’s like as a person, how he talks, how he led the team and how he treated me. He’d tell me, ‘Cris, relax and just play your game – you are the one who is going to make the difference.’ He was always honest with me and that’s why I’ll always have a real affection for him."

While Juventus will take on Parma in the Serie A on Saturday, Real Madrid are scheduled to face Celta Vigo in La Liga on the same day.