Real Madrid News: Eden Hazard reveals he asked Luka Modric for the Number 10 shirt and the Croatian refused

Real Madrid unveil new signing Eden Hazard

What's the story?

Belgian forward Eden Hazard, who recently completed his big-money move to Real Madrid from Chelsea, has revealed that he asked Los Blancos midfielder Luka Modric for the Number 10 shirt, and the Croatian refused. However, Hazard realizes that playing for the prestigious badge is the most important.

In case you didn't know...

Eden Hazard recently completed his highly anticipated transfer move to Real Madrid last week.

The 28-year-old was presented as a Los Blancos player in front of 55,000 Madridistas who were present at the Santiago de Bernabeu to welcome their new Galactico.

Hazard's transfer to the Spanish capital was long coming. The two-time Premier League winner revealed that it had been his childhood dream to represent the 13-time European champions.

Last year, after winning the silver ball at the World Cup in Russia, Hazard carried his form to the Stamford Bridge where he helped Chelsea finish third in the Premier League and win the Europa League title against London rivals, Arsenal.

Hazard scored 27 goals and supplied 17 assists in the 52 appearances he made across all competitions for the Blues in the 2018-19 season - his best return for the West Londoners in a season.

The heart of the matter

During his first press conference as a Real Madrid player, Hazard revealed that he asked Croatian playmaker Luka Modric to vacant his 'Number 10' shirt for him:

“I was lucky enough to speak to Modric through Kovacic," said Hazard. "I joked and asked him if he'd let me have 10 and he said no. I'll have to find another number but that's not important, playing for this badge is the main thing."

Talking about his dream move to the Spanish capital, he further added:

“I've always dreamed of Real Madrid. I'm not just saying it today because I've signed here, it's been that way since I was a kid. I've been through several stages in my career. First in France and then in England. This was the perfect moment to come and play for Real Madrid. Now I have to show my quality on the pitch."

What's next?

Having completed his long-awaited Real Madrid move, it remains to be seen what will Eden Hazard offer to the Los Blancos' attack in the next season.