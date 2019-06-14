Real Madrid News: Eden Hazard will reportedly sport either jersey No. 7 or No. 11

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Eden Hazard

What's the story?

Eden Hazard completed his highly anticipated move to Real Madrid from Chelsea last week. He was presented in front of around 50,000 fans at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, but his shirt number is still unknown.

It has been claimed that there are two possible shirt numbers for the new Los Blancos player, either No.7 or No.11

In case you didn't know...

Hazard completed his big-money move from Chelsea to Real Madrid last Friday, with the Belgian stating that it was his dream to play for the Spanish giants.

Speaking in a press-conference, Hazard said,

“I've always dreamed of Real Madrid. I'm not just saying it today because I've signed here, it's been that way since I was a kid. I've been through several stages in my career. First in France and then in England. This was the perfect moment to come and play for Real Madrid. Now I have to show my quality on the pitch."

The 28-year-old came to Spain after winning the Europa League with the Blues in the recently concluded campaign. The 28-year-old also guided Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League table with his exploits.

Hazard racked up 21 goals and 17 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions in the 2018-19 season. With 16 goals and 15 assists in the Premier League, he was directly involved in most number of goals than any other player in the league.

The heart of the matter

Hazad's unveiling at the Santiago Bernabeu had a massive turnout on Thursday. But he was presented with a jersey that had no number as his shirt number is yet to be decided.

It is believed that Hazard will wear either the No.7 or the No.11 jersey at his new club. The No.7 jersey is currently worn by Mariano Diaz, who took over the iconic shirt number after Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus last summer, while the number 11 jersey is presently the property of Gareth Bale.

What's next?

Having completed his dream move to Real Madrid, it remains to be seen how Hazard fares in the upcoming season.