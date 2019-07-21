Real Madrid News: Gareth Bale’s agent names Zidane “a disgrace” for the comments on his client’s future

Zinedine Zidane and Gareth Bale

What’s the story?

Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has called Zinedine Zidane “a disgrace” for the comments he made about Bale’s future at Real Madrid.

In case you didn’t know

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane left the Welshman out of the squad for their first preseason friendly against Bayern Munich in Houston, USA. When asked about Bale’s exclusion from the squad, Zidane confirmed that the club is working on transferring the Welsh international this summer.

"Bale did not play because he is very close to leaving," Zidane told the reporters after the game.

"We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.

"I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done, I have to make decisions. We have to change.”

However, Real Madrid started up just where they left off last season as they were humbled 3-1 by Niko Kovač’s men. One of Real’s summer recruit, Rodrygo, who came on as a substitute in the second half, scored the only consolation goal for the Spanish side.

Gareth bale, who joined the Los Blancos from Tottenham in the summer of 2013, has been an integral part of Real Madrid’s trophy-laden era. Bale has already managed to lift 13 trophies in just six seasons at the white part of Madrid, including one La Liga crown and four Champions League titles.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to ESPN FC, Jonathan Barnett slammed Zinedine Zidane for his comment about Bale leaving Real Madrid.

“Zidane is a disgrace to speak like that about someone who has done so much for Real,” he lamented.

"If and when Gareth goes it will be because it is in the best interest of Gareth and nothing to do with Zidane pushing."

When asked for a comment on what stage the negotiations are at surrounding Bale’s possible destination, Mr Barnett didn’t reveal anything about his client’s future.

"Nothing more at the moment," he said.

What’s Next?

It will be fascinating to see how the story develops in the near future, but for the time being, it seems like Bale’s time at Real Madrid might be over.