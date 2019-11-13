Real Madrid News: 'I don't want to weigh myself down with the pressure of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo,' says Rodrygo

Samyak Tripathi FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 13 Nov 2019, 11:03 IST SHARE

Real Madrid v Galatasaray: Group A - UEFA Champions League

What’s the story?

Rodrygo Goes, in a recent interview, opened up on comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazilian, addressing the comparison, said that he can't be compared to the Juventus ace as he is too young and the void left in by the 34-year-old is huge. He believes that comparisons with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will only weigh him down.

In case you didn’t know…

The Brazilian joined Real Madrid from Santos this season and is registered as a Castilla player. But his impressive performances earned him the chance to play and train with the first team. His performance against Galatasaray in the Champions league, where he scored a hat-trick, is proof of why Real shelled out big bucks for him.

The heart of the matter

Rodrygo, who is currently on national duty, talked to the media before Brazil's friendly game against Argentina. The Real Madrid sensation admitted that he is quite surprised with his rise.

When asked on filling the role left vacant by Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodrygo said:

"Being able to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid was a dream of mine and it's a shame that he left because now I think it would be very difficult to play with him.

"I am still a very young player to talk about filling the place left by someone like Cristiano Ronaldo who is one of the greatest players in the history of the club - if not the greatest. I don't want to weigh myself down with the pressure of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo".

The Brazilian implied that Ronaldo was one of the greatest players to play for Real and he would have loved to play alongside him. Moreover, he said that he is too young to be drawing comparisons with someone of that stature as he would not like to have that amount of pressure so early on his career.

What's next?

Rodrygo could feature for Brazil in their friendly game against Argentina on Friday.